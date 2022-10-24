AMESBURY — The city’s athletic fields got a large shot in the arm Friday when Mayor Kassandra Gove received a $100,000 check during a brief ceremony at City Hall.
Among those in attendance was state Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, who helped secure funding from the state. Also there were School Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews, City Councilors Nick Wheeler and Anthony Rinaldi, and Amesbury Soccer Association President Paul Dombrowski.
Finegold is running for another term as Second Essex and Middlesex District’s state senator. The newly configured district now stretches into part of Amesbury and Merrimac. It also will cover Andover, Tewksbury and Wilmington, as well as sections of Haverhill (Wards 1–7) and North Andover (Precincts 1-6). His opponent is Republican and coffee shop owner Sal DeFranco.
McAndrews said in an interview with The Daily News after the ceremony that she already has an idea where the money should be directed.
“I’m hoping it will be used to deal with our Cashman Elementary soccer field, which is where the varsity teams play their games when they’re not in Landry Stadium,” McAndrews said. “So we play a few games in Landry Stadium. The bulk of our games are played at Cashman Elementary, hoping to do some leveling and reseeding and just making it more playable and attractive for our kids.”
A number of youth programs also use the field and would have increased accessibility if improvements are made, according to McAndrews. She said she is happy the city has this chance to improve the community.
“Just very grateful for the earmark and the vote of confidence that we’ll do something positive for our kids in our community,” McAndrews said.
Gove said the city intends to make the most of this funding and that they have already begun to reach out to the necessary parties to see what the next steps should be.
“We’re focusing on rectangular fields. We’re not quite finished with the diamond field plan that we started with last year, but we’re going to try to wrap that up with other funds and use this to get started on some rectangular fields, those users have not had proper funding for their fields for a long time,” Gove said. “We have some representatives here from ASA who uses those fields and they need some attention.”
Gove said the city had been waiting on bond funding but was told it would not be receiving the money, which was when Finegold stepped in.
“With the help of Sen. Finegold we have been able to very quickly start securing other funds,” Gove said. “It was nice to be able to just move on once we got that news and seek other funding, so we really appreciate it and we’ll be getting construction underway hopefully in the spring. So those users will experience some disruption, but it’ll be worth it in the end.“
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.