AMESBURY — The city’s dream of expanding its portion of the Coastal Trail Network came closer to reality earlier this week when officials learned they recently received grants to help fund the Carriagetown Connector.
Picking up at the Amesbury Riverwalk at Carriagetown Plaza, the trail would extend behind the shopping center, continuing along the shopping center entrance road to Elm Street.
The new connector would provide a path from downtown Amesbury to Salisbury via Salisbury’s Ghost Trail and Old Eastern Marsh Trail, as well as to Newburyport via the Garrison Trail over the John Greenleaf Whittier Memorial Bridge on Interstate 95 and the Clipper City Rail Trail. The estimated cost of the project is $219,400.
The state has awarded Amesbury up to $134,000 – 80% of the project cost – through its MassTrails grant program, according to Mayor Kassandra Gove’s office.
Additionally, the Coastal Trails Coalition has committed to offering a $20,000 grant and the Amesbury Healthcare Charitable Trust has committed to a $15,000 grant, providing a total of $35,000.
“Amesbury was the first among our communities to have a trail in the network and we’ve been disconnected as neighboring communities extended the system,” Gove said in a statement. “It’s time for us to connect. With the funding from the state, this long-anticipated project will be completed.”
The remaining balance would be paid by the city’s Department of Public Works through funding provided by the state’s Chapter 90 Program. The purpose of the Chapter 90 Program is to provide communities with funding to improve and invest in local transportation networks.
Jerry Klima, director and treasurer of the Coastal Trails Coalition, said his nonprofit organization has been working for almost 20 years to help build the 30-mile Coastal Trails Network connecting Amesbury, Newbury, Newburyport and Salisbury.
“The network is nearly complete and we’re proud to provide support to Amesbury to design the Carriagetown Connector, the final trail link between Amesbury and the rest of the network.”
The coalition is composed of residents and communities in the Lower Merrimack Valley who work together to advocate for and develop the Coastal Trails Network, a public system of interconnected bicycle and pedestrian trails that enhances local recreation, conservation, education and tourism opportunities.
Gove thanked Klima for the effort and advocacy, as well as community partners for pitching in and making this possible.
“The city also recognizes the support that Phillips Edison & Company, the owner of Carriagetown Plaza, has shown for the project by agreeing to work with Amesbury on developing the final design of the trail connection, and formalizing easements that ensure public access,” Gove said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.