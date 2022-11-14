AMESBURY — Amesbury’s efforts to grow its housing options were rewarded with an $80,000 Housing Choice grant from the state.
The grants offer funding to communities that qualify by producing a specific rate of new housing and meeting zoning best practices, Massachusetts Housing Choice Program Director Chris Kluchman said. A statewide total of $3,000,000 is available to qualifying cities and towns.
In Amesbury, the money will be used to engage residents and business owners in building strategies that move the city toward housing that is affordable and accessible for all, according to a statement from Mayor Kassandra Gove’s office.
They will hire consultants to guide the city through the housing element of the master plan, I Amesbury 2030, for which Gove put together a task force. The affordable housing ordinance will be updated, and an accessory dwelling unit ordinance will be implemented to diversify housing options.
“Amesbury, like other local communities, struggles to provide affordable housing options. This grant will help support our commitment to increase the number of affordable units by developing a solid plan for Amesbury’s future and delivering immediate action through policy changes,” Gove said in the release.
The task force spent 2021 and 2022 to date gathering community feedback, evaluating strengths and weaknesses, and helping to determine where residents collectively want Amesbury to be in the next 10 years.
Specifically, they are examining eight elements: open space and recreation; learning, arts and culture; mobility; infrastructure; economic development; housing; and operations. Members are asked to keep three lenses top of mind: equity, health, and resilience/sustainability, according to the mayor’s statement.
Community and Economic Development Director Angela Cleveland said this is an important milestone.
“This is the city’s first Housing Choice grant since we were designated as a Housing Choice Community by the state in 2020,” Cleveland said in the release. “We couldn’t be more excited! It has been almost five years since we have had a focused discussion on how to create housing that meets the needs of our current and future residents. We look forward to jump-starting the housing element in the early winter.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
