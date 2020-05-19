An elderly Amesbury woman who had been living at Merrimack Valley Health Center at 22 Maple St. died recently in the hospital from COVID-19, becoming the 19th city resident to die from the coronavirus.
Jack Morris, health director for Amesbury and Salisbury, said Tuesday the woman died after being transported to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport. He did not have specifics about the woman's age or when she died.
Morris said the city has only seen one new case of the novel coronavirus since Monday and the number now stands at 163. Salisbury reported no new cases and remained at a total of 48 residents testing positive for the virus.
In related news, the state Department of Public Health added a Newburyport assisted living center to the extensive list of facilities statewide reporting positive COVID-19 cases.
The DPH website on Tuesday said Atria Merrimack Place, at 85 Storey Ave., Newburyport, reported positive COVID-19 cases numbering less than 10. DPH records do not list a specific number for nursing homes or assisted living centers, instead reporting the data when two or more positive cases are identified.
A person with knowledge of Atria Merrimack Place, a 139-bed facility, said two people tested positive and were self-quarantined at the facility following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
In its daily report on COVID-19 tests at its facilities, the Beth Israel Lahey Health network reported 10 people, including three in the intensive care unit, tested positive for COVID-19 at Anna Jaques Hospital as of Tuesday afternoon and 11 others were suspected positive for the virus. Two employees were reported to have tested positive.
Seabrook officials reported no change in the number of cases in their town, with 38 confirmed positive for COVID-19, 20 of which are active.
Also in a statement Tuesday, Groveland officials said the town had 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those 27, 10 homes are under quarantine.
Newburyport's website indicated 61 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the city as of Monday afternoon. Two residents have died from COVID-19 related complications.
