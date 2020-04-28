AMESBURY — A third city resident has died from the COVID-19 virus as the number of cases continues to rise.
Jack Morris, the health director for Amesbury and Salisbury, said Tuesday afternoon that an elderly woman died from the novel coronavirus late Monday but he did not have further details to report about the case.
On Monday, Morris said a woman in her 60s died from complications of COVID-19, as did an elderly woman from Amesbury who died at Anna Jaques Hospital over the weekend.
Morris also reported that Amesbury saw a jump in active COVID-19 cases, from 50 on Monday to 68 on Tuesday. Salisbury was holding steady at 32, he said.
“I think we can expect to continue to see this surge go on,” Morris said. “I don’t know when it will end, but it is falling exactly into what we predicted it would about a week or so ago. The numbers are blowing up.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News.
