AMESBURY — After months of collaborative work with the community, especially those living in the city’s Point Shore neighborhood, Mayor Kassandra Gove recently announced the city has released the long-awaited Merrimack River District Report.
“The report emphasizes the need to manage impacts of automobile traffic while improving streets, multiuse paths and trails to make walking, biking and transit more convenient, safe, and comfortable for all,” Gove said in a statement, adding that the report helped spark a dialogue with residents of the Point Shore neighborhood.
“The desire to protect what little open space there is in the area while increasing access to the river and natural resources and connecting these areas was also reiterated through the findings,” she said. “The process and report facilitated a beneficial conversation about the reputation and assumptions made about the area that did not resonate with residents and how those conflict with the desire of so many people to access this beautiful and picturesque neighborhood/corridor.”
Between February and June, Amesbury contracted with the firm Dodson and Flinker to work with a volunteer working group of residents, businesses, landowners and others. The report was funded through a community planning grant from the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development, and offers an analysis of the conditions, natural and physical resources, historical features, infrastructure, transportation and community benefits.
Gove said she hopes the findings from the report, along with the neighborhood’s collaborative efforts, will help to integrate the Point Shore area into the larger Amesbury community.
“The neighborhood specifically along the river has a long history of being separate from the heart of our community and we need to strengthen its connection today, physically, and psychologically,” Gove said. “The tough work will be in providing a high quality of life, diversifying housing choices, revitalizing gateways, and ensuring that buildings and site design reflect the neighborhood precedent all in a way that works together to create attractive walkable neighborhoods and centers.”
The need to improve the Point Shore neighborhood was not the only outcome of the report.
“We are working on drafting the final language for the East End Smart Growth Overlay District ordinance,” said Angela Cleveland, Amesbury’s director of community and economic development. “We hope to have a bill submitted to the (City) Council in early November.”
Gove said she is happy with the report.
“I’m proud of the work we did and believe we are moving forward with more of a shared vision,” Gove said in a press release. “The report will be a guide for years to come.”
Amesbury also received funding from a MassDOT Shared Streets and Spaces grant to make pedestrian and bicycle improvements on Main Street in the Point Shore neighborhood, according to Cleveland.
She said they plan to introduce a bill to begin making those improvements this winter.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
