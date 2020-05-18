Amesbury recorded the death of two residents from the coronavirus on Monday, raising the total to 18.
According to health director Jack Morris, the state reported over the weekend that an elderly woman died from complications from the novel coronavirus in a long-term care facility in Amesbury. Morris said Monday afternoon he had word of another elderly woman dying, also in a long-term care facility in Amesbury.
Morris also said the city has seen an additional eight cases of the novel coronavirus reported since Friday to bring its total to 162.
Morris, who also works as the health director for Salisbury, said that town added two more COVID-19 cases over the weekend and now stands at 48, with no fatalities reported over the weekend. Salisbury has seen four COVID-19 deaths so far. Newburyport has reported two residents have died from the coronavirus.
Mayor Donna Holaday reported 61 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the city as of Monday afternoon. The people who most recently tested positive, as well as their families, are in quarantine, according to the city website.
The latest COVID-19 data released by the Beth Israel Lahey Health network on Monday, said Anna Jaques Hospital had 11 patients who had tested positive, with two in the ICU, with another 13 suspected positive cases, including one in the ICU. Four employees were reported positive for COVID-19 a number that has held steady for several days.
Elsewhere, Seabrook has 38 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 20 of which are active. Some towns haven't updated their websites to reflect any new positive coronavirus cases, but as of last week, the Department of Public Health dashboard said Groveland had 25 confirmed cases and Georgetown reported 40. DPH posts town-by-town updates online on Wednesday each week.
To follow Newburyport's COVID-19 response updates, visit https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/covid-19update
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.