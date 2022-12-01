AMESBURY — The average single-family homeowner in the city can expect to pay more in property taxes next year to the tune of an additional $470.
The City Council held a special public hearing for tax classification on Tuesday following a first reading and public hearing at the Nov. 22 City Council meeting.
The hearing failed to draw much interest with only former Councilor Anne Ferguson and Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Phil DeCologero in the audience.
The City Council voted 4-3 to set a tax factor of 1.0, rejecting calls to establish a split tax rate led by Council President Nicholas Wheeler. Wheeler had first brought up the possibility of a split tax rate at the Budget and Finance Committee meeting on Nov. 21.
Joining Wheeler in opposition were councilors Scott Mandeville and Anthony Rinaldi.
According to chief assessor Diana Caswell, the city’s estimated property tax rate will go down from $17.69 per $1,000 of valuation in fiscal year 2022, to $16.34 in fiscal year 2023.
The average single-family homeowner with a property assessed at $520,389 can expect to pay $8,503 in property taxes next year, up $470.01 from the previous year.
The owner of a condo assessed at $310,803 would pay an estimated $5,079, a $447.42 increase from the prior year.
Under the new rate, a commercial owner with a property assessed at an average of $771,482 can expect to see a tax bill of $12,606, down $679.82.
Industrial owners with a property assessed at an average of $1,342,430 will also see their bill decrease as they can expect to pay $21,935 in property tax, down $1,119.84.
As a way of explanation, Wheeler said that this year the process was moving at an unusually fast pace.
“We were asked to approve the tax rate on the 22nd. However, we didn’t actually receive the classification report from the assessor’s office until Friday the 18th. So, we basically got it one business day before the Finance Committee had to make a vote, and then the council was going to go on the following day. So basically a two-day turnaround.”
Wheeler said that normally they would have a first reading the second Tuesday in November, then a finance committee meeting two weeks later, and finally a City Council hearing in early December.
Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove explained the reasoning for the accelerated process in a text message to The Daily News.
“Recent history shows that the tax rate is historically processed by City Council as a first reading in November and a second reading in December,” Gove said. “Their new schedule, Election Day, and the holiday condensed their subcommittee review and second reading into one week. New staff in both the accounting and assessors offices would like to secure these numbers and approvals earlier in the season to avoid rushing at the end of the year.”
A common sentiment among councilors was to begin the conversations surrounding this process earlier next year.
Technical issues prevented the audience at home from being able to follow along with the documents councilors were using while making their statements.
