AMESBURY — The city is asking residents to watch the skies – or their utility poles at least – to make sure they have the correct streetlights.
The city completed installation of new light emitting diode streetlights in mid-January and the lights have been in operation for the past month.
A total of 1,149 LED streetlights were bought back from National Grid and have been retrofitted as part of the city’s initiative, which was funded by grants from the state Department of Energy Resources, the Metropolitan Area Planning Council and National Grid.
But the city Department of Energy & Environmental Affairs has been receiving calls from residents who say the lights on their street are either out or have not been replaced.
Director Tom Barrasso is asking residents for help identifying the streetlights that are out.
"If there is a light out, let us know because we are now responsible for them," Barrasso said. “The lights now belong to the city, which never was the case before. So it is our responsibility to make sure that all of the lights are functioning."
Barrasso clarified the difference between the old sodium streetlights that emit a warm, orange glow and are round and the new LED lights that are flat on the bottom and emit a cooler, white glow.
"You have all of the eyes out there and can see more than I can just driving around," Barrasso said. "Anything you see that is an abnormality, whether it be that the light is out or doesn't look like it is the right color, or someone thinks it wasn't converted correctly, then give me a call."
Residents can either call Barrasso at 978-388-8110, ext. 314, or email him at www.amesburyma.gov/users/tbarrasso/contact.
The new streetlights use less wattage than the previous sodium lights and are expected to save the city roughly $150,000 annually on utility costs.
Barrasso said he is working to hire a maintenance contractor to work on the streetlights for roughly $5,000 a year.
"We save about $150,000 a year in electricity and cost to National Grid," Barrasso said. "So, out of that savings, we're going to spend about $5,000 a year for maintenance. It is a really specific skill set and the DPW doesn't have the trucks or the experience to do it."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.