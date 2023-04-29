AMESBURY — A group of residents will throw on aprons and dig out grills and smokers to host a cookout to thank the Police Department for its response to a “swatting” incident in February.
The group, organized by Craig McPherson, will cook meals at the police station for law enforcement and their families May 16.
They began planning the event following an unsettling incident at Amesbury High School on Feb 13. A “swatting” incident typically occurs when someone falsely calls in an emergency – such as an armed person – to police, prompting an overwhelming response from law enforcement.
That same day, schools across the nation faced similar hoaxes about the same time. Amesbury police requested assistance that saw officers from the Newburyport, Salisbury and Merrimac police departments respond to the school as well as Massachusetts State Police and the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council.
McPherson explained how everything came to a screeching halt that day, knowing his son was at the school. At the same time, his daughter was at Amesbury Middle School.
McPherson said that once he heard word of a possible shooter at the high school, he and others went to a friend’s house near the school.
“Everybody was, needless to say, a little freaked out,” McPherson said. “We knew some of the police officers, so we were just going to stand back and watch things go down but obviously giving them their room.”
He said once they received word that everything was safe, they began discussing how to thank local police for their professionalism and keeping their loved ones safe.
“It is just another one of those things that makes you realize the job that law enforcement has to deal with every day and what they do to protect our kids more importantly,” McPherson said. “So we have been looking for an opportunity to basically say thank you and go over there and cook for the department.”
He said they hold the appreciation barbecue during National Police Week, which is May 14-20.
“We just thought that it would be a perfect opportunity just from our little group to say thank you and that they are appreciated,” McPherson said. “Sometimes, we get to see the opposite side of what police and law enforcement are doing these days. We just wanted to give them a big thank-you.”
Police Chief Craig Bailey said this type of community support is a great indicator of the work his department is doing.
“It’s awesome. Our mission statement is to instill community confidence through trust, inspiration and empathy,” Bailey said. “And this kind of goes along with it, it feels like we are doing our job, that we have encouraged community confidence.
“Because I think those people that have confidence in their police departments want to do stuff like this,” he added. “It makes me feel pretty good.”
McPherson said he has a side hustle with pop-ups for grilling and barbecuing and that the equipment he uses will be available for preparing the department’s meals.
“We are going to take our smoker over there and my buddy is going to bring his pizza oven and we are going to cook for the department and possibly even some of their family for the day,” he said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
