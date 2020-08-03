AMESBURY — Residents had the opportunity to respond to a recent petition requesting the relocation of the elementary school project to South Hampton Road at an outdoor public hearing Saturday morning before the School Committee and City Council.
The petition, which received more than 1,100 signatures by Sunday, cites concerns over constructing a new elementary school next to Charles C. Cashman Elementary School on Lions Mouth Road and instead, calls on officials to reconsider using the current Amesbury Elementary School location at 24 South Hampton Road for a new or renovated building.
During the nearly two-hour public hearing at Landry Memorial Stadium, 25 people voiced their thoughts on the project, in addition to about a dozen or so who submitted written comments.
Many admitted feeling conflicted when they voted on the project in October, which resulted in the approval of a $60.5 million debt exclusion to pay for the school.
Kevin Tierney of 7 Melrose St. said it’s clear on both sides of the issue that, “We want a new school.”
Still, he criticized the democratic process behind it, which others echoed in their statements.
As former School Committee member Amy Sherwood said in her statement, “This project has divided us.”
Sherwood said she was hesitant to vote last fall because she didn’t feel like there were other options for the project. With added budget concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, she called on elected officials to halt the project until many of these questions are answered.
Stan Schwartz of 105 Highland St. said elected officials have a few options but that overall, people need to know their concerns are being heard.
“We can stop the project,” he said. “We can take a step back and perform a true side-by-side analysis of the two sites, taking into account all that we know today and then proceed based on that knowledge. Or (we can) continue down the current path, addressing each challenge as it occurs.”
The city has entered into an agreement with Robert W. Baird & Company Inc. of Milwaukee to provide a 20-year, $34.7 million general obligation bond to pay for the project, which was designed by Boston-based architectural firm DiNisco Design. The Massachusetts School Building Authority has pledged to reimburse up to $24.4 million of the project’s cost.
In a letter to Mayor Kassandra Gove’s office, the Planning Board, Conservation Commission, City Council and School Committee on July 20, a group of 39 residents, including former teachers, said the pandemic “severely impacted” local, state and federal budgets and “finding a less expensive school solution makes the most fiscal sense.”
The group also noted new information relating to wetlands and drainage concerns, fears of traffic on Lions Mouth Road, and the project’s location near Woodsom Farm.
The City Council will discuss the petition further at its meeting Aug. 11 and the School Committee will hold a special meeting Aug. 12.
To read the petition: https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/petition-to-relocate-school-building-project-to-24-south-hampton-rd?source=direct_link.
To watch the full public hearing, visit www.facebook.com/AmesburyCommunityTelevision.
