Amesbury retailer fights shutdown by city

AMESBURY — The Health Department shut down a local shop Wednesday, saying the sale of protective masks and other items doesn’t make it an essential business under the state’s definition.
Colleen Magowan, who has owned and operated Eighteen Friend Street for four years, said she believes Mayor Kassandra Gove is behind the order.
Eighteen Friend Street normally sells locally made crafts and gifts, but the store shifted to selling hand sanitizer, soap, local honey, toilet paper and protective masks last month when the pandemic and state of emergency prompted the closing of many businesses.
Magowan said keeping her shop open is a matter of its life and death. She takes all of her orders remotely and leaves anything sold in a bag outside the store for the customer to pick up.
“I’ve gone out of my way to make sure that this is being done right,” she said. “Everything that is leaving the store is an essential product. My understanding is that, if you are selling (personal protective equipment) items, then you are essential. Nobody is coming into my store, nobody is at risk.”
Magowan admitted that she received a warning from the Police Department two weeks ago. She also received an email from the mayor, which included a link to the state’s designation request form for her to fill out. Magowan said she has filled out the request form but remained open until Wednesday.
The shop owner was a vocal supporter of former Mayor Ken Gray and said she feels she’s being targeted by Gove, who defeated him at the polls last fall.
“I do feel targeted, I do,” Magowan said.
In an email, Gove’s communications director, Caitlin Thayer, wrote that the administration does not know why Magowan feels the way she does.
“She’s not the only business to receive the warnings, and she’s had every opportunity to reach out to the mayor and she has chosen not to,”
Thayer wrote. “We’re sorry she feels that way, but there’s certainly nothing to justify that on our end.”
Magowan contacted state Rep Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, who contacted Rory O’Hanlon, legislative director and deputy director of policy for the state Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development.
According to an email O’Hanlon sent to Kelcourse, “a retail store may stay open if essential items are the primary goods sold at the store.”
“For example, a craft store that sells masks or glove (sic) that are in demand right now,” O’Hanlon wrote. “We’re identifying, to the best of our ability, workers that provide critical services and functions in essential sector. There are no formal permits, certificates, etc.”
Magowan should be allowed to remain open, Kelcourse said.
“She is doing a good thing. She is helping people,” he said. “Per those guidelines, I think she should be able to stay open and doesn’t need a letter if she is a retail store selling essential items. A craft store that sells masks or gloves doesn’t have to get any other documentation, per the guidelines.”
The city’s health director, Jack Morris, said Thursday that he has had to shut down several businesses in Amesbury. Magowan showed O’Hanlon’s email to Morris when he arrived to shut her down Wednesday. But Morris said the email is not enough to keep the store open at the moment.
Morris said Magowan would be able to open her shop again if he receives a letter from Gov. Charlie Baker informing him she is offering essential items.
“If the governor said she is essential in what she is doing, then there is no problem,” Morris said. “It is that simple. We can’t do it for one and not everybody else.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
