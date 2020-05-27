Amesbury retailers prepare for slow rollout

AMESBURY — A pair of Main Street clothiers are already a step ahead of the governor’s plan to reopen the economy.
Phase 1 of Gov. Charlie Baker’s plan to restart the economy officially began on Monday. Although most retail stores can’t open their doors to the public until Phase 2, they can offer curbside service.
Donna Woodsom is the co-owner of Willie Jo & Woodie’s where she has been offering resale and vintage clothing on Main Street since 2018. Woodsom said she had to close her retail location when Baker released his initial stay-at-home advisory in mid-March.
“We had to close so we figured it would be good to offer an online shop,” Woodsom said. “We didn’t have a website then, so that is what we did.”
Business at www.williejoandwoodies.com has been slow but steady, but Willie Jo & Woodie’s was offering curbside pickup weeks before it became an official part of Baker’s Phase 1.
“What this is about is keeping us in front of people,” Woodsom said. “It is really more of a marketing thing. We’re really not making that much money but we are up there and people are still seeing us.”
Online retail may keep Willie Jo & Woodie’s visible to potential customers but is not the wave of her shop’s future, according to Woodsom.
“We’re trying and it would be great if we could do it this way but right now, it’s not there,” she said. “This kind of thing takes time anyways, it doesn’t happen immediately.”
According to Woodsom, Willie Jo & Woodie’s intends to open by appointment only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays during the week of June 8 when Baker’s Phase 2 could essentially go into affect, if all goes well with Phase 1.
“If the state tells us we can open then, then we will do it,” Woodsom said. “Even if they say it is June 8, we’re not going to open on that day, We won’t be ready then. We know what we want to do but we need a bit of lead time to do it.”
Jaylene Buonodono, the owner of Woodsom’s neighboring women’s consignment shop, Trendsetter’s Boutique, will be celebrating her 11th year in business on June 25. She had to close Trendsetter’s doors in mid-March and didn’t have an online presence until early this month.
“The bills keep coming in and I didn’t have any business coming in until I got the website up,” Buonodono said. “We had a little activity there but it is pretty much the bare minimum.”
She has also been offering free, local delivery as well as curbside pickup with her online purchases at www.trendsettersboutiquema.com.
“We’re trying to make it work,” Buonodono said. “I hate to wave the white flag when it has been 11 years. I’d hate to see something good go away.”
Online sales have gone OK, she said.
“Obviously we are still trying to get the word out but this is different because people don’t get to have that experience of trying things on,” Buonodono said. “So it is a little tougher. That really has been the only downfall for people.”
Even when retail shops are allowed to open again, they will have to adhere to a checklist of state precautions, including having all customers and employees wear face coverings and limiting the amount of people in a location at the same time.
Trendsetter’s should be opening its doors to customers again sometime in mid-June, according to Buonodono.
“According to what the governor is saying, it seems like people will be able to come in and browse around our shop in Phase 2,” Buonodono said. “We are looking at the week of June 15 that we can open our doors and start seeing faces in our shop again. I’m just hoping that people won’t be too afraid to venture out. As long as they are being cautious as they do when they go to the grocery store, it shouldn’t be any different. I’m sure they are getting tired of looking at the same old shirt in the closet.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
