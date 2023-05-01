AMESBURY — The Amesbury Rotary Club is seeking the community’s help choosing its Educator of the Year with nominations accepted until noon Tuesday.
Club co-President Donna Collins said the community-nominated award, which will be presented at Ristorante Molise on May 24, is different than awards handed out within the school system.
“Nominations come from past students, from co-workers, from other teachers or administrators, parents, and it’s open to anybody in the community to nominate someone. So that makes it kind of special,” Collins said.
Rotary co-President Tom Ferrell said he especially enjoys seeing students voice their opinions.
“I’ve seen one nomination completed in crayon,” Ferrell said.
Past award recipient Patty Hoyt, who received the honor in the 1980s only a year after her husband, Peter Hoyt, was recognized, explained what winning the award meant.
“It is really the greatest honor that someone cared enough to write a letter to nominate you,” she said. “I don’t know who nominated me, to be honest, but it was just the most humbling experience.”
Collins shared how many nominations they typically receive each year.
“On a slow year, it could be five or six. There’s been years in the past when we’ve probably had as many as 15, maybe 20,” Collins said.
She said they used to receive more nominations when they sent paper forms to students.
“But in these days of being ecology conscious and all that, and especially during COVID, it was decided to stick with electronic,” Collins said. “So we have to do a little bit more pushing to remind people to get things in because they don’t tend to look at their emails maybe as regularly as they might a piece of paper that comes home with the kids.”
Collins said she often sees the same people nominated each year.
“There are no repeat winners, but if someone nominates a teacher that does not make it this year, then somebody else or that same person may nominate them next year. We’ve had some that have been nominated probably four or five times before they eventually got the award,” she said.
As for who wins, Collins explained that the job falls upon a committee of Rotary Club members and the four most recent Educator of the Year recipients.
“The nomination forms are vetted to make sure that they meet the criteria, and we each review them on our own time,” Collins said. “Then, we have one meeting at which we discuss pros and cons. It’s wonderful having the other educators on the committee because they know the players better than some of us in the community do”
Collins said she loves how appreciative recipients are when they get the award.
“By the middle of May, we’ll have our decision made and then we’ll go into that teacher’s classroom with the school principal, with the superintendent if she’s available, and the committee members, and the surprise and delight on the educator’s face when they know they got the award, that’s probably the high point,” Collins said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
