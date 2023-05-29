AMESBURY — The eighth annual Amesbury Rotary Cornhole Tournament will be held Saturday, June 17, from noon to 4 p.m. at Heritage Park, 27 Winter St.
Teams of two can register online at: Amesbury Rotary Club Cornhole Tournament Tickets, Sat, Jun 17, 2023, at 12 p.m. | Eventbrite.
The entry fee is $60 per team with three matches guaranteed.
“We’re so pleased to bring back this popular event on Father’s Day weekend – it’s a fun activity that can be played at any age,” said tournament chairperson Todd Schell. “We’re excited to host it outdoors, and the Heritage Park location offers plenty of parking options.”
Participants and spectators will be able to purchase food and drinks thanks to local business sponsors.
River Street Café of Haverhill will sell pita pockets, homemade chips and desserts. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Those who would like information on becoming a sponsor should contact Schell at 978-270-4747 no later than Monday, June 5.
Boston Cornhole will run the event. All proceeds will be used for Rotary-supported causes that include The Pettengill House, Amesbury schools, veterans and Amesbury seniors.
For more information on Amesbury Rotary, visit amesburyrotary.org.
