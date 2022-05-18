AMESBURY — The Amesbury Rotary Club is hosting their annual Bike Safety Day on Saturday May 22, from 10 a.m. until noon, in the parking lot of Coastal Connections, 35 Water St. Youngsters are invited to bring their tricycles, bicycles and scooters to the free event, co-sponsored by the Amesbury Police Department, as we kick off the summer riding season. The Rotary Club will be distributing free helmets, while supplies last, performing equipment tune-ups and giving away two bicycles to participants. Amesbury Police Officers will also be staffing the traditional rodeo course, teaching children important safety tips as they practice their skills. Amesbury K-9 Officer Whitt will be on hand to greet guests and the event is on, rain or shine. Participants who complete the program will receive a certificate and a goodie bag, so don’t miss out on the fun!
As we start to enjoy the warmer temperatures, it’s likely you’ll notice a significant increase in the number of bicycles on our roadways. Motorists are asked to slow down and be very cautious when encountering a bicyclist. Please give enough space when passing and always wait until it’s clear to do so. Several communities have begun installing bike lanes on public ways, in an effort to make bicycling safer. Motorists should not use these lanes for parking or to get around traffic. A crash between a bicyclist and motor vehicle can result in very serious injuries, so you need to be careful.
Bicyclists must follow the traffic rules and laws, while being vigilant at all times. Riding with traffic, obeying posted signs, yielding to pedestrians and being courteous are a few important examples to follow. Riders should assure their equipment is in good working order and helmets are not just for kids, they can help reduce the severity of an injury. Riding in bad weather can be miserable and dangerous, check the forecast before you hit the road and always wear bright colors. Nighttime riding can also be risky, regardless of how good your skills are. It’s important to let motorists know when you are slowing or turning; always use hand signals. Parents and caregivers need to monitor younger riders; be sure to review safety tips and check on them regularly.
The first fundraisers to help with the reconstruction of the Brian Eldredge Memorial Skate Park are lined up, visit the committee website at www.brianeldredgememorialskatepark.com to see what’s happening. Thanks to the support of Mel Webster, you will soon be able to check out some fine local art at Mel’s Record Shop, 4 Water St. There will be a reception on Friday May 27, between 6 and 9 p.m., co-sponsored by Brewery Silvaticus. All proceeds from the art show will go toward the Phase 2 project. Several local bands will be performing at the Lafayette Club on High Street on Saturday, May 28, with a $10 admission and the Game of Skate will be returning to the Millyard on Saturday, June 4, featuring demonstrations, great food, entertainment and much more. I’ll include more details of that event in the upcoming weeks.
