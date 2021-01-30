AMESBURY — A half dozen small businesses in the city now have 1,000 reasons to thank the Amesbury Rotary Club and Amesbury Lions Club.
The Amesbury Rotary and Lions Clubs joined to raise $6,000 for the benefit of small businesses in the city late last year.
According to Amesbury Lions Club member John Massaua, the two clubs got together late last year to do what they could to help local businesses make it through the pandemic.
"This is unusual," he said. "It was the Rotary's idea to do it. We had heard about it through the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce so we gave them a call. We told them we would like to partner with them and it happened."
Massaua said both clubs worked well together. Each club raised $3,000 and a grant application was created for interested small businesses to fill out.
A total of 24 applications were received, they were reviewed by a team of three Rotarians and three Lions, and eventually the Barn Pub and Grille, Ovedia Artisan Chocolates, Fortune Bar, Hair Company K, Dynamic Balance Inc., and Eighteen Friend Street received $1,000 each in December to help offset the mounting costs of COVID-19.
"They have all been hurting," Massaua said. "They made that very clear."
Ovedia Artisan Chocolate owner Antoinette Whitney said she intends to use the funding to help purchase an enrobing machine to help manufacturer her sweet product.
"This kind of machine sits on the machines that we already have and it creates this curtain of chocolate," Whitney said. "The grant doesn't cover the entire cost of it but it gives us a good jump on it. This is time to do the things that you wouldn't normally do and I wouldn't be planning on purchase this equipment if it wasn't for this grant"
Massaua said he hopes to see the two clubs work together again in the near future.
"We were very happy about doing this project together and we are going to look at future opportunities to partner together again," he said. "Both clubs have shown indications that they want to do that."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
