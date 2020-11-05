Amesbury, Salisbury carry Kelcourse to 4th term

Rep. James Kelcourse declared victory Tuesday night in the 1st Essex District state representative race, saying he is "looking forward" to representing Newburyport, Salisbury and Amesbury for a fourth term in the Statehouse.
The Republican from Amesbury defeated Democratic challenger Amber Hewett of Newburyport, 52% to 48%. Kelcourse received 14,415 votes to 13,407 for Hewett.
Kelcourse was with his family, campaign team and supporters at The Ale House in Amesbury as the unofficial election results were announced.
"I just want to say thank you to everybody," he said in an interview. "We're going to continue to do the good work that we do for constituents and work on making sure that the Merrimack River stays clean and gets the funding that it needs to improve infrastructure. We have to get people back to work, make sure that businesses stay open, and continue working hard for the people of Newburyport, Salisbury and Amesbury."
The former Amesbury city councilor expressed his gratitude to not only the voters of the 1st Essex District, but also the volunteers who helped with his campaign.
He also thanked Hewett.
"I want to thank Ms. Hewett for running a good campaign and I wish her the very best in the future," he said.
Kelcourse defeated Hewett in Amesbury, 5,592 votes to 4,411, and in Salisbury, 3,368 to 2,005.
But Hewett beat Kelcourse in her hometown of Newburyport, receiving 6,991 votes to 5,455 for Kelcourse.
Hewett did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday night or Wednesday, but she did post a message to her campaign Facebook page by Wednesday afternoon.
"Our next chapter looks different than I’d hoped," Hewett wrote. "But I have no doubt that we’ve built something made to last. The power, passion, and love that we gathered lives on in our community. We’re stronger for the time we’ve spent speaking up and reaching out together."
Hewett asked her supporters to "hold on" to the fact that she received 48% of the vote.
"This was always a campaign about issues, about community, and about solutions," she wrote. "All of that lives on. 48% of voters said yes. That’s not the win we wanted but it’s more than enough to tell us to keep going. Keep speaking up. Keep lifting each other. Keep working for justice."
Hewett thanked her supporters for dedicating their time and resources to help her campaign, as well as the notes of "love and encouragement" she received.
Her full statement can be found at www.facebook.com/pages/category/Political-Candidate/Amber-Hewett-for-State-Representative-111033426963846.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.