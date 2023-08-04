SALISBURY — Salisbury and Amesbury are expected to receive roughly $675,000 in combined state Chapter 90 funding that will help address road paving, bridge projects and other infrastructural improvements.
Salisbury will receive $236,754 while Amesbury will get $437,966 as part of a $375 million municipal transportation bond bill recently finalized by the House and Senate with the support of state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, and state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport. The bill is expected to be signed by Gov. Maura Healey today in Amesbury.
The Chapter 90 program, established in 1973, allocates funding annually to all 351 Massachusetts cities and towns using a formula based on the weighted average of a community’s local road mileage (58.3%), population (20.8%) and employment (20.8%).
Funding is provided on a reimbursable basis, with communities required to complete the work in advance before being compensated by the state for eligible costs.
Town Manager Neil Harrington explained how Salisbury will spend its funding.
“We use our Chapter 90 money almost exclusively for street paving,” he said. “You are allowed to buy equipment and various other things with it but in the last several years, we’ve used it exclusively for resurfacing streets in Salisbury.”
He said they do have any projects scheduled for this summer but will be paving in the fall.
“We will not be needing to use this Chapter 90 money for any work in this calendar year. It most likely will be used for the spring paving of 2024,” Harrington said. “We have not determined which streets yet will be paved next spring.”
Harrington said the Chapter 90 funding is a start but falls way short of what the town actually needs.
“It is really only adequate to pave one or two small- or medium-sized roads. So we supplement that with our additional money from the town,” Harrington said.
William Donohue, Amesbury’s director of communications, said the city’s Chapter 90 money will go toward infrastructure improvements such as road resurfacing, drainage and sidewalks.
“With the cost of projects continuing to rise and city revenue declining, this allocation of state funds helps reduce the burden of cost to the city,” Donohue said.
He expressed gratitude for the influx of funding.
“As we continue to plan for future capital improvements, we thank Sen. Barry Finegold and Reps. Dawne Shand and Adrianne Pusateri Ramos ( D-North Andover) for their advocacy as well as their continued support in the form of much-needed funding for our city,” Donohue said.
He noted that the city does not yet know specifically where the money will be used.
“As our new DPW director, Joe Buckley, becomes more familiar with the city and outstanding projects, he will be able to assess and prioritize the allocation of these funds,” Donohue said, referring to the Department of Public Works.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
