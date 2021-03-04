Amesbury and Salisbury have each been awarded $550,000 from the state for housing rehabilitation assistance and after-school programs.
The Baker administration recently announced it will award $34 million in Community Development Block Grants to 41 communities.
The Community Development Block Grant program makes use of federal funding to give municipalities the ability to pursue important local projects, including housing rehabilitation and small infrastructure projects. The money can also be used for local social services such as youth programs and food banks.
Amesbury will receive $550,000 for housing rehabilitation assistance for 10 homes and an after-school program.
Salisbury will also receive $550,000 from the state to provide housing rehabilitation assistance for eight homes, as well as design work for Meanders Lane neighborhood improvements and social services assistance for the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Merrimack Valley.
In a press release, Baker said his administration was pleased to be able to offer the grant funding.
"These grants will help municipalities fill key budget gaps created by the pandemic, enabling them to advance critical long-term projects while continuing to support residents in the fight against COVID-19," Baker said.
Also in a release, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said the Block Grant program provides significant direct aid from the federal government to communities.
