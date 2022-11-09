AMESBURY — Residents of Amesbury and Salisbury voted similarly when it came to the major political races on Election Day, with a few key differences.
The final numbers still need to be certified by town clerks, but it is clear that Amesbury largely supported Democrat Maura Healey as the state’s next governor with the attorney general receiving 4,930 votes compared to her Republican opponent Geoffrey Diehl, who received 2,418 votes. The race was tighter in Salisbury, with Healey receiving 2,060 votes compared to Diehl’s 1,889 votes.
The Associated Press declared Healey the winner only minutes after polls across the state closed at 8 p.m.
Democrat Andrea Campbell received strong support from Amesbury to be the state’s next attorney general, collecting 4,762 votes compared to Republican candidate James McMahon’s 2,590 votes. Salisbury saw a much tighter race with McMahon coming out on top with 1,972 votes while Campbell received 1,966.
Campbell was declared the winner by The Associated Press on Tuesday night, becoming the first Black woman in Massachusetts history to be elected to the position.
On his way to another term as secretary of state, Democrat William Galvin secured both Amesbury and Salisbury. Galvin received 5,135 votes in Amesbury and 2,257 votes in Salisbury. Republican candidate Rayla Campbell garnered 2,109 votes in Amesbury and 1,632 votes in Salisbury.
Salisbury voted in favor of Republican Bruce Tarr for the newly reshaped 1st Essex and Middlesex District in the state Senate, casting 2,556 votes in his favor and 1,179 for his opponent, independent Terence Cudney. Tarr won easily with 72 percent of the vote.
Democrat Barry Finegold was declared the winner in the 2nd Essex and Middlesex District in the state Senate, beating Republican Salvatore DeFranco. Amesbury overwhelmingly supported Finegold, who garnered 4,690 votes in the city while DeFranco received 2,627.
Democrat Adrianne Ramos won the 14th Essex state representative race, beating Republican Joe Finn 54% to 46%. Amesbury residents showed her their support with 1,539 votes compared to 954 for Finn.
Amesbury also supported the eventual winner of the 1st Essex state representative race, Democrat Dawne Shand, casting 2,885 votes in her favor compared to 1,856 votes for her opponent, Republican C.J. Fitzwater. Fitzwater did take Salisbury, where he received 2,296 votes while Shand received 1,617.
State Sen. Diana Dizoglio, D-Methuen, came out ahead in both Amesbury and Salisbury in the state auditor race, receiving 4,487 votes in Amesbury and 2,009 votes in Salisbury. Republican Anthony Amore received 2,364 and 1,713 votes, respectively. Statewide, DiZoglio was declared the winner Tuesday night.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, cruised to another term at the Capitol, getting the better of Republican Bob May. Amesbury residents largely backed Moulton, who received 4,963 votes to May’s 2,213. Salisbury was again a much tighter race, with Moulton receiving 2,081 votes to May’s 1,742.
Regarding the state’s four binding ballot questions, a majority of Amesbury voters supported Question 1 (“millionaires tax”) while Salisbury voted against. Both communities voted in favor of Question 2 (dental benefits). The communities were also in sync on Question 3 (more liquor licenses), which they voted against. Question 4 (driver’s licenses without proof of residency) passed in Amesbury, but was shot down in Salisbury.
For full unofficial results, visit the links below:
https://www.amesburyma.gov/329/Elections
https://www.salisburyma.gov/home/news/2022-state-election-unofficial-results.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
