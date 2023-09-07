AMESBURY — Following the recent departure of City Clerk Amanda Haggstrom, the City Council held a special meeting Tuesday to ensure that her successor, Assistant City Clerk Jennifer Smith, could be named acting city clerk for the upcoming election.
Haggstrom, who had served as city clerk since September 2020, was named Lynnfield’s newest town clerk last month. She alerted city leaders of her resignation in early August, stating that she gave the administration almost a month’s notice.
“I’m no longer the city clerk, but I will be helping in the office for about five hours a week. I’m going to do both election days and my time will be done, I think I’ll be helping Jen certify the election the beginning of November and then I’ll be done,” Haggstrom said.
Haggstrom’s resignation is the latest in a string of high-profile departures under the Gove administration, including former Library Director Erin Matlin, Community and Economic Development Director Angela Cleveland, Department of Public Works Director Robert Desmarais and Director of Watershed and Infrastructure Peter Manor.
The City Council unanimously voted to have Smith fill the role until Nov. 4, with council President Nick Wheeler explaining the reasoning behind the special meeting.
“With a preliminary election occurring two weeks from today, the outgoing city clerk recommended that the council either appoint an acting city clerk, or alternatively reappoint her as a temporary clerk following the effective dates of her resignation. Given that proceeding information, I felt it best to recommend appointing Ms. Smith as acting clerk,” Wheeler said.
He spoke about the process of hiring a permanent city clerk, noting that Smith is one of the candidates.
“Working with the city’s HR (human resources) director, we have solicited applicants to fill the vacant city clerk position, and we are currently in the process of scheduling interviews. This process is expected to take several more weeks,” Wheeler said.
Mayor Kassandra Gove thanked Haggstrom for her dedication to the city.
“Amanda has successfully climbed the career ladder here in Amesbury, starting as the board secretary in Community and Economic Development in 2016. She then found her home in the clerk’s office starting as the administrative assistant where she was soon promoted to assistant clerk and in 2020, city clerk,” Gove said.
She added, “Her drive to learn, make a difference, and serve the community is evident in her achievements and the difference she has made to our organization. We will miss Amanda and wish her continued success as she takes on her new role in Lynnfield.”
Haggstrom had only positive things to say about her time with the city.
“I enjoyed my experience in Amesbury. I loved all of my colleagues. I’m going to miss them dearly. It was just an opportunity that I really couldn’t refuse,” Haggstrom said.
She said both a raise in salary and the flexibility of a town schedule versus a city schedule were the driving factors behind her departure.
Her last day in Amesbury was Sept. 1. Her first day in Lynnfield was the day after Labor Day.
As an applicant for the full-time position, Smith declined to comment on being named acting city clerk but did speak about her time working with Haggstrom.
“It was an absolute pleasure working with Amanda. She is a very knowledgeable city clerk,” Smith said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
