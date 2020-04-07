AMESBURY — The School Committee approved a $35.4 million operating budget for the next school year, an 8.1% increase.
The committee's spending plan represents about an $800,000 increase over Superintendent Jared Fulgoni's level-service recommendation of $34.6 million, and $2.8 million more than the previous budget of $32.6 million.
The vote Monday night was not unanimous, however, as the chairwoman, Mayor Kassandra Gove, explained that she would abstain from all votes "as a matter of policy."
"I do believe there is inherent conflict in my role" as mayor and committee chairwoman, Gove said. "I appreciate the opportunity to be involved with the preparations of the budget and its submission to the City Council for what is the bottom-line approval. However, as mayor, I am also responsible for making that bottom-line recommendation to the City Council after considering the needs of all of our city departments and that includes our School Department."
The committee's approved budget adds a kindergarten teacher and a kindergarten paraprofessional for $122,000; a prekindergarten special education teacher and paraprofessional for $124,000; and an autism spectrum disorder classroom at Amesbury Elementary School for $168,000; as well as a prekindergarten/first grade learning center for students with low cognitive abilities at Cashman Elementary School for $124,000.
A language-based classroom for students with language disorders such as dyslexia has been added to the Amesbury Middle School budget, which includes a special education teacher and two paraprofessionals at $168,000.
A part-time English language learner teacher has also been added for the middle school. The committee has requested $100,000 to add a comprehensive elementary school literacy program with $60,000 expected to come from the state.
The committee and Fulgoni have asked to add a special education postgraduate program at Amesbury High School for $80,000.
"This could be beneficial to our budget because kids could hopefully return who have already left," committee member Maryann Welch said.
The committee has asked for a school adjustment counselor at the middle school for $80,000.
"When coming back from the coronavirus, likely we will be seeing more mental health issues," Welch said.
Committee member Mel Webster told his colleagues that he has received many comments from residents asking how they could recommend such a high budget figure during a national crisis.
"We are operating under standard operating procedure right now," Webster said. "We are asking for a budget that meets the needs of the district. When and if we need to change that based on the COVID-19 crisis, we will change it."
The mayor said she expects to present her own budget to the City Council by the end of April. Council budget hearings are scheduled to begin May 14.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News.
