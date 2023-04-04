AMESBURY — The pressure is on Mayor Kassandra Gove after the School Committee approved a budget of nearly $37 million that calls for an increase of nearly $2 million in spending.
School Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews shared the final version of the budget that the committee approved at its meeting Monday night.
“So it was an increase of 5.58%. The total increase from last year's budget is $1,954,595 and the total budget that was approved by School Committee last night was $36,986,724,” McAndrews said.
McAndrews explained that is now up to Gove to either approve or amend the proposed school budget.
“The School Committee's budget is now in the hands of the mayor, and the mayor has to put together the city's budget as a whole with all of the departments represented," the superintendent said. "So she is going to take everything she receives from all of her departments and create that budget and then make her recommendation to the City Council for ours and every other department's budget.”
She said there could be a difference between the budget for the schools that the mayor presents to the City Council and the budget the School
Committee approved Monday night.
“In that case, the City Council can fund as much as this School Committee has asked for and as little as they want," McAndrews said. "So if there is a difference between what the mayor puts forward and what the School Committee approved last night, the City Council will have to make a decision on what amount they'll fund, so they cannot give us any higher than what we ask for.”
At a School Committee meeting March 13, Gove said she was using a potential 3% increase as a threshold before requiring an override vote. She noted that even a 3% budget increase would set the city up for a tough situation in fiscal 2025 by using up the city’s levy capacity.
McAndrews said she is grateful to everyone who put the budget together.
“I'd like to just really say how appreciative I am of all the time and effort and sincere thought that everyone involved in the budget process has implemented and just the thoughtfulness with which they've approached the whole budget season," she said. "Staff, students, my leadership team, School Committee, community, everybody. I think everybody understands that this is a challenge and that we really want to do what is best for kids.”
McAndrews said this budget comes close to meeting her goal of providing level services.
“There were still some reductions that we made that were not restored last night," she said Tuesday. "So it's not really a level-services budget, but it does take steps toward restoring some of the things that were cut.”
She said some positions were maintained this year entirely through ESSER funding. ESSER stands for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, a federal program administered by the U.S. Department of Education in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program provides emergency financial assistance to public school districts across the country.
“We have taken some positions that were partially on ESSER money and partially in our local budget and put them all onto ESSER," McAndrews said. So currently, they stay on ESSER and not in our local budget, which is great that we can sustain it for this school year."
The superintendent elaborated on specific reductions.
“We still are down one content area teacher at the high school as a reduction," she said. "We have lost a middle school receptionist as a reduction, a high school library assistant as a reduction, one bus at the high school as a reduction. I transformed two positions from one transportation coordinator and he will be a special ed. transportation van driver, but reduced in responsibilities. And then the one other is a courier position that will revert to just a driving position.”
