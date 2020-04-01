AMESBURY — The School Committee met one last time Monday night before voting on an operating budget for 2020-21.
Superintendent Jared Fulgoni has proposed a $34.6 million operating budget that he said maintains the district’s current level of services, supports at-risk students and keeps elementary school class sizes at a “reasonable” size.
Fulgoni’s proposal includes the addition of an elementary school special education teacher; a middle school adjustment counselor; a prekindergarten special education teacher; an English language learner teacher at the middle and high schools; the creation of a comprehensive elementary school literacy program; and expanding the special education postgraduate program at the high school.
The committee is scheduled to vote on a budget April 6. Mel Webster said he and other committee members heard requests from the district’s department heads and the proposed budget is “far from extravagant and far from a wish list.”
“Even before we started to consider added requests from the administration, we are looking at a 5.6% increase,” Webster said. “We have gone through four pages of requests made by administrators. ... Every single thing they asked for was reasonable and I think it would lead to something like a 15% increase if we put everything in.”
Mayor Kassandra Gove, who chairs the committee, said the proposed budget represents what is required of the district.
“We were able to pick from the top of (the administrators’) priorities list that they assembled for us,” Gove said. “I think we can work off of that list for many years to come and keep picking away at things that we would like to have.”
Committee member Peter Hoyt said he was excited to see the proposed literacy program added to the budget.
“This is the time, we cannot afford to wait any longer,” Hoyt said.
The public was able to ask questions either online or by phone Monday night.
One person asked what program and budgetary impacts should the district expect to see with the COVID-19 crisis. Webster responded.
“This is going to change a lot of things, anything from being better prepared for remote learning and teaching to cleaning our buildings to who knows what?” he said. “I think it’s a little too soon to answer that and I have got no specific guidance from any state or federal agency on how this is going to change the way things work.”
Fulgoni echoed Webster’s take on the matter.
“Many are in the same boat, all across the commonwealth and all across the country,” Fulgoni said. “I hope both the federal and state Departments of Education are going to be flexible and empathetic to our situation and hopefully have some additional funding in place, whether it is entitlement grants or otherwise to help us prepare for any future impacts.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
