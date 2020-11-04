AMESBURY — Schoolchildren in the city may have seen the last of their snow days for the coming winter, as long as the power stays on.
Acting Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews told the School Committee during its meeting Monday that she was in favor of remote, online classes during inclement winter weather in lieu of the traditional day off from school.
Since the district is in the midst of utilizing a remote learning model to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, there would be no reason to call off school if it snowed, McAndrews said.
She said eliminating snow days from the school calendar would keep the last day of school at June 17.
“Obviously, one of the concerns is, if it is just snow and we haven’t lost power, then it is easy to do a remote day,” McAndrews said. “However, if there was a widespread power outage, obviously there would have to be a snow day and we wouldn’t be able to do the electronic learning that we have in the past.”
School Committee members Elaine Bucher and Peter Hoyt motioned to vote on the matter Monday night.
“I realize the seniors are really going to hate me this year,” Bucher said.
Committee member Mel Webster suggested they get a little more information from the state and wait to vote on the matter at a future meeting.
“This isn’t something that we vetted previously so I wouldn’t recommend that we vote at this time,” committee member Kate Currie said.
The committee agreed with Currie and Webster and held off on a vote.
“I’m going to keep my fingers crossed that there isn’t a snow day between now and then,” Mayor Kassandra Gove said. “If there is, it will be a snow day.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News.
