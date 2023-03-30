AMESBURY — The overwhelming presence of local teachers, parents and students at Monday’s School Committee budget hearing drew the attention of city councilors, who shared their thoughts during Tuesday night’s meeting.
Over 100 people attended the latest School Committee meeting, with more than 50 speaking in favor of a fully funded budget for the school district.
Councilor Steve Stanganelli said he was among those in attendance.
“I thanked everyone who did attend. As a parent of three school-aged children in the system, I appreciate every day that teachers, staff and parents show up. Someone asked, ‘do we hear them?’ Yes, we hear you and we’re going to go through budget soon. But I’d like to note, because I noted last night that it is really above the power and the abilities and resources of the School Committee and this council to wave a wand and get everything that the schools need to complete their mission,” Stanganelli said.
He said that the issue comes from a systemic problem.
“The state has ignored and does not fulfill its obligation. I said last night, and I’ll say again, that it is about time that this city joined with other cities and towns and sued the state of Massachusetts for getting them off the dime. Especially considering that a Fair Share Amendment was passed, with money from that we should be able to get what is our fair share,” Stanganelli said.
He said he is expecting a rather interesting budget season.
“Even if it is increased, it will not be enough. We know that,” Stanganelli said.
Councilor Jonathan Hickcok also spoke about the School Committee meeting, sharing what steps he took after watching it.
“It is clear that solution will not be found by this school board or this City Council. I wish I had the answer, but I did reach out to our two state reps, Adrian Ramos and Dawne Shand, and Barry Finegold, and sent them the link and asked them to observe the meeting and observe the passion and the emotions and the frustrations and the pain of the members of the Amesbury School Committee as we enter the budget season later this spring,” Hickok said.
During the meeting, the council moved to continue a public hearing regarding an ordinance to amend the Amesbury Zoning Ordinance and the Amesbury Overlay Zoning Map in order to establish a new Smart Growth Overlay District that shall be known as the East End Smart Growth Overlay District. The council did not have any recommendations from Planning and Development or any subcommittees and decided to resume the matter at their May 23 meeting to allow for time for a recommendation to be made.
Stanganelli recused himself from the East End Smart Growth Overlay District hearing. The Daily News reached out for comment as to why but did not hear back in time for this report.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
