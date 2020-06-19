AMESBURY — The city will need to fill a School Committee seat after a first-year member resigned over the weekend.
First term board member Jana deBeer resigned, citing an “unexpected family obligation” over the weekend.
She wrote in her resignation letter that she is fine “but please understand that I no longer have the time to devote to being a School Committee member.”
Her resignation took effect on Saturday, June 13. She could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
Mayor Kassandra Grove, who serves as the chairwoman of the School Committee, said in an email that she was sorry to see deBeer go.
“She was a wonderful addition to the School Committee,” Gove said. “This has not been an easy year for any of our committees, and the School Committee has had to deal with a lot as our school buildings have had to close, our teachers have transitioned to remote learning, and the budget has been a much longer process than usual. I want to thank Jana for her service, and we will welcome our new member as soon as someone is appointed.”
Last November, deBeer was elected to a two-year term on the School Committee with 1,985 votes.
Former School Committee member Bob Lavoie received 1,616 votes in his bid for re-election last fall after being appointed to his seat when Amy Sherwood resigned from the board in late 2018.
Lavoie is also a former city councilor and served on the School Committee for 11 months. Lavoie had also received more than 30% of the vote last November and is eligible to fill the vacant seat.
Lavoie, however, turned down the offer in a letter to the City Clerk Thursday morning, citing the over 12 years of public service that he has already given to the city, and added, “My public service responsibilities have been fulfilled.”
Lavoie told The Daily News on Thursday that he wishes the School Committee the very best.
“Having served the 11 months that I did serve, I know the School Committee to be difficult but rewarding work,” Lavoie said. “But it is time for others to step up and pull the oar on that.”
According to communications director Caitlin Thayer, the City Council is expected to announce deBeer’s resignation during its June 23 meeting. Applications will then be made available at the City Clerk’s Office and on the city’s website at www.amesburyma.gov for a minimum of 30 days.
The City Council and School Committee will then hold a joint meeting to select deBeer’s successor.
