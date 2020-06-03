AMESBURY — The School Committee voted down a $1.1 million, one-twelfth operating budget for July but is expected to tackle the matter once again before the City Council’s meeting next week.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, all city budgets will be approved on a one-twelfth basis for potentially the next three months.
The City Council is scheduled to meet and review the July budget numbers on Tuesday.
The School Committee was set to approve a $1.1 million, one-twelfth, level services operating budget for July during a virtual meeting Monday night.
The committee chairwoman, Mayor Kassandra Gove, said Chief Financial Officer Angel Wills has the city’s other department allocations already prepared for the council meeting Tuesday.
Gove said the City Council is expected to vote on the one-twelfth budget during a special meeting later this month.
“Then, we will do it all over again on July 6 for an August budget,” Gove said.
But the school district’s director of finance and operations, Joan Liporto, was called away on a family emergency earlier in the day and was not available for Monday night’s School Committee meeting, according to Superintendent Jared Fulgoni.
Committee member Peter Hoyt said he was comfortable voting on the one-twelfth July number Monday, but Liporto’s absence from the meeting appeared to leave too many questions unanswered for the majority of the committee to agree with him.
Committee member Mel Webster pointed out the numbers presented Monday night represented a 65% increase over last July’s district budget.
“I am aware that we had contract increases but not that dramatic,” member Maryanne Welch said.
Hoyt and Kate Currie voted to approve the proposed one-twelfth July budget while Jana deBeer, Elaine Bucher, Welch and Webster voted against it.
Gove abstained from the vote and said she will be looking to schedule a special meeting with the School Committee within the next five days to settle the matter before Tuesday.
