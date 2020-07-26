AMESBURY — A vacant School Committee seat is expected to be filled in a joint meeting of the committee and the City Council Tuesday night.
Jana deBeer resigned from the School Committee last month, citing an "unexpected family obligation."
The first-year School Committee member's resignation took effect June 13.
Although former School Committee member Bob Lavoie received more than 30% of the vote in his unsuccessful bid for reelection last November, which would qualify him to assume deBeer's seat, the longtime City Council member declined the opportunity.
The city made applications available for any registered Amesbury voter who was interested in filling the School Committee seat and the deadline to apply was noon on Friday, July 24.
According to Paul Fahey, the mayor's chief of staff, at least one person had applied for the position and the names were expected to be made public on Monday, July 27.
A joint meeting of the council and the School Committee will be held virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the Amesbury Community Television Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AmesburyCommunityTelevision to fill the open seat.
