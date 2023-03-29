AMESBURY — Teachers, parents, and students came out in full force for the School Committee meeting Monday night to express their support for a fully funded school budget.
More than 100 people attended, with over 50 testifying before the committee at a public hearing on the budget. The effort was organized by the American Federation of Teachers’ Amesbury affiliate.
Starting at 6 p.m., testimonials were given for more than 2½ hours as those gathered shared their own experiences before pleading with the committee and Mayor Kassandra Gove to approve the fully funded budget.
On Tuesday, school and city officials, and the union weighed in on the public hearing and what they would like to see happen.
School Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews explained that the hearing was held to allow anyone in the community to ask questions or share thoughts on the latest budget proposal.
“We’re in contract negotiations as well,” she said. “So the budget and contract negotiations are related to one another in that as part of our budget development, we had to anticipate what financial additions will happen as a result of the negotiations.
“So there were conversations about the different cuts that we had, about how much we were paying our staff, how they need more time in the day, the length of lunch and recess, especially for the younger elementary kids,” McAndrews added. “It was a wide range of topics last night.”
She elaborated on the salary negotiations.
“They asked for 18 percent over three years, 6 percent each year. We made our counterproposal last week, which was significantly less than that, but still we thought a pretty reasonable starting point in the conversation,” McAndrews said. “And they feel that since inflation is so high and they quoted a 6 to 9 percent increase in this past year, that what we offered was not even coming close to dealing with the cost of inflation.”
McAndrews noted that the cost of doing business to provide routine services such as heating, busing and health insurance is rising at a fast rate, putting constraints on the budget.
Also on Tuesday, AFT Amesbury released a statement highlighting specifics on where the teachers union stands.
“Amesbury has unprecedented resources at our disposal,” union President Cindy Yetman said. “We have unspent ESSER funds, millions of dollars in free cash, and are well below our tax levy. Meanwhile, our paraprofessionals’ poverty wages start at an embarrassingly low $16,000 a year, we lose teachers yearly to districts that pay a competitive wage, and our technology is failing.
Our educators and staff cannot continue sacrificing while pretending nothing is wrong,” she added. “Your students deserve better from the district.”
Andrew Goodwin, a seventh-grade teacher at Amesbury Middle School, said Amesbury needs to make a serious investment in public schools to offer a world-class education.
“It is clear that underfunding our schools produces harmful results for educators, for students and for the APS community,” Goodwin said.
AFT Amesbury is negotiating its contract with the School Committee. The union’s proposal includes eliminating student user and transportation fees, competitive wages that reflect regional standards, better resources for special education students and staff, and a living wage for paraprofessionals, according to a release.
Courtney Connell Lovett, a teacher at Cashman Elementary School, said they are simply advocating for solutions that would improve working conditions for educators.
“We need the School Committee to reject a budget that cuts corners and underfunds our schools,” she said. “I grew up in this community and want to continue teaching here, but we are at a critical junction where we must turn this corner and fully fund APS.”
McAndrews thanked everyone who attended the meeting.
“It was important for us to hear what they value and what they are feeling, and I hope they feel like we listened,” McAndrews said.
Gove echoed McAndrews’ sentiment.
“In three years, I’ve never seen so many people at a budget hearing,” she said. “I appreciate the time, passion and bravery displayed by many and hope that it opens the door to honest, respectful and productive community conversations.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
