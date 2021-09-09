AMESBURY — The city's students and their teachers may need to wait for the district to reach an 80% vaccination threshold before removing their face masks in class.
The School Committee voted on Aug. 16 to require all students and staff to wear face masks while in school buildings. The committee also made the commitment to review its decision at each meeting.
Late last month, state Education Commissioner Jeff Riley mandated that all public school students, staff and visitors must wear face masks while in school buildings until at least Oct. 1.
Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews told the committee at its meeting Monday night that she took part in a recent conference call with Riley when the review of the mask mandate was discussed.
McAndrews told the committee that Riley mentioned establishing a potential 80% threshold of fully vaccinated students and staff, ages 12 and up, could lead to a particular school being able to lift its mask mandate.
"He said that the (Department of Elementary and Secondary Education) is in talks with the (Department of Public Health) to try to decide what that threshold is," McAndrews said. "So, I am no longer confident in that 80% number. I don't know what it will be."
McAndrews also said the district sent a survey to school staff and the families of students, ages 12 to 19, roughly a week ago to gauge the district's vaccination percentage.
"I have not done that analysis at this time to figure out where we are, percentagewise, by building," McAndrews said. "But the questions we asked really will allow us to look at each building, each grade level, to figure out where we are at. That is what I hope to get out of that because, as we have these conversations every two weeks, there will be some data for us to make a decision on."
Committee member Mel Webster asked McAndrews if she had given any thought to holding in-house vaccine clinics for students.
McAndrews answered that her vaccine clinic volunteers are ready to go "at the drop of a hat."
"We have talked about doing it during a school day or after school in the afternoon or the evening," McAndrews said.
Committee Chairwoman Mayor Kassandra Gove suggested holding vaccination clinics during after-school, family events such as an academic or athletic open house.
"These are events that are already planned where parents and the students are coming," Gove said.
