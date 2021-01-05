AMESBURY — Local school officials are working hard to pass the state's most recent exam.
Last month, Gov. Charlie Baker laid out a set of new structured learning time standards each school district must prove it can meet by Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Amesbury Acting Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews told the School Committee Monday night the deadline is fast approaching.
"That is a mere two weeks and one day from today," McAndrews said.
Amesbury began the school year in a remote learning model in September, then moved elementary school kids into a hybrid model in late October. High school and middle school students remained in a remote learning model until November, when they returned to their classrooms in hybrid mode.
Due to rising cases of COVID-19, the district then moved to a remote model in mid-December and students will remain learning at home until Thursday, Jan. 14 when they will return to the hybrid learning model.
According to state criteria, beginning Jan. 19, remote districts must provide an average of at least 40 hours of synchronous instruction over the course of two academic weeks, while hybrid districts must provide an average of at least 35 hours of live instruction over the same time period.
"In a remote model, on every single day, you must have instruction," McAndrews said. "It doesn't tell you the amount of instruction that you have to have. It gives you a cumulative amount over a two-week period but not a daily amount. In a hybrid model, you still have to have daily contact between teachers and students. But every day does not have to have instruction. So that is a big difference there."
Amesbury has also been using a fully remote, asynchronous learning model each Wednesday since school began in September. According to McAndrews, that practice will no longer meet state standards.
"We're going to have to look at what we do with those Wednesdays," she said.
McAndrews added that the state is also concerned that elementary students aren't receiving an average of 35 hours of synchronous instruction over a two-week period, which must be addressed by the district as well.
"The elementary school is the most challenging adjustment that we have to make, given the fact that that K-1 had a different schedule than grades 2-4," McAndrews said. "So there are some additional tweaks that we need to do there. I will be finalizing that with the elementary school principals on Wednesday morning."
She also said the district will be entering into further contract negotiations with the teachers union on Friday.
"If we do not get this into place by Jan. 19, the state says is that we will have to make up the time at the end of the school year," she said. "And I am pretty sure that, by the time this school year is done, we are going to want to be done."
Resident Mel Webster voiced his continued frustration with the state Monday night.
"I would still like to aim all my anger at the state for again passing new regulations and giving school districts about five seconds to respond," Webster said.
"I understand what they are doing," Webster said. "I don't understand the one size fits all mentality that they have. That is not how school districts work."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
