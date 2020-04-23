AMESBURY — School’s out for summer but no one seems to be celebrating.
On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker ordered all schools in the state to remain closed for the rest of 2019-20 as they have been since mid-March due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Teachers will continue to educate students until June but will have keep doing it remotely.
American Federation of Teachers Local 1033 President Cindy Yetman said she and her teachers are waiting for guidance on how to move the rest of the school year forward, which is expected to come from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Friday.
“Right now, we’re just waiting for that guidance,” Yetman said. “But once it comes, I expect we will do what we have already done, which is to partner with the Amesbury Public Schools administration and the School Committee to come together, look at the guidelines and do what is right for Amesbury.”
Teachers have been working with their classes remotely but “miss their students terribly,” Yetman said.
“They are grieving the loss of the students in front of them,” Yetman said. “Remote learning is not the same and they are trying all kinds of different ways to make connections. But it is still not the same. They are worried about their students constantly. They are also worried about some of the students for whom school is solid ground. It’s all they have in their lives and they feel terribly about those kids.”
The school year in Amesbury is still scheduled to conclude June 24, according to Yetman.
“I am just so proud of my teachers for stepping up right now,” she said. “Nobody considers this a vacation and they all are working harder than they have ever done before, including my paraprofessionals who are assisting the instructions that are going on remotely. The technicians in the buildings are all doing grounds work and painting, and they are all working. There is a lot on their plates right now. But they are doing the best they can and I am proud of them all.”
Amesbury High School Principal Elizabeth McAndrews said she expects to meet remotely with her senior class officers Thursday to decide what to do about the Class of 2020’s Senior Week and graduation ceremony.
“Based on the most recent news, we want to find out what some of the special opportunities are that we can recreate and be in compliance with social distancing in a different way for their Senior Week,” McAndrews said.
She said school administrators have not ruled out holding the graduation ceremony at its traditional location at Landry Memorial Stadium.
“I would like to keep as many opportunities open as possible,” McAndrews said. “But I fully expect that the limits around gatherings will probably not be at the point where we will be allowed to gather that way. So we are looking into building a Plan B.”
Senior Maya Gakidis said she and her classmates do not want a virtual graduation ceremony.
“I think the preference is that we wait until things loosen up,” Gakidis said. “Then, we can schedule a graduation and maybe only allow two guests per person and space everybody out. But I think that our ideal graduation is to actually have one.“
Yetman has spent more than three decades teaching and said she has never experienced anything like the current COVID-19 crisis.
“We had an ice storm in October one year when we lost power and it brought us right to the end of June, but there’s been nothing like this,” Yetman said. “Nothing like this.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News.
