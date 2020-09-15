Amesbury schools facing more than a dozen cuts

AMESBURY — City schools are back in class Wednesday but more than a dozen teachers may not be on the payroll come November.
The City Council must adopt a fiscal 2021 operating budget for the city by Oct. 1. Mayor Kassandra Gove has submitted a $64.6 million proposed operating budget for FY2021 which includes $32.7 million for city schools, while the School Committee has submitted a $33.6 million budget request, down from the board's original $35.4 million proposed budget in April.
The school district is expected to be the subject of a City Council public budget hearing on Wednesday night, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m., and a budget vote could come as soon as Sept. 22.
Superintendent Jared Fulgoni said his administration has been making plans for job eliminations in art and music, as well as physical education if the mayor's budget were to be adopted.
"The mayor is proposing a level-funded budget," Fulgoni said. "If that budget becomes the reality, we will then reduce 15 positions."
Fulgoni said the district will also need to cut back on supplies, materials and books.
"We have put off equipment purchases," he said. "We have put off maintenance to the buildings. We are not doing technology maintenance. All of that comes out too and 15 positions. The School Committee's budget is only restoring those 15 positions. All of the other cuts, technology and equipment and maintenance, remain. They are just asking for the funding to maintain the personnel."
Cindy Yetman, the president of American Federation of Teachers of Amesbury and said she strongly urges that the City Council adopt the School Committee's budget.
"The mayor's budget will present significant reductions, in terms of the livelihoods of my members," Yetman said. "I think that is completely unfair, especially in the midst of this pandemic. It is also very difficult, at this time to get a new position and it is almost impossible in education. People need to plan if they are not going to have a position in four weeks."
Yetman said she and her members are looking at potential early retirements to help alleviate school spending but no decisions have yet been made.
"We have some folks that, because of their own compromised health situation, or the situations that they find themselves in, are deciding on their own to retire early. They just can't face the idea of bringing home this virus to their families," she said. "The remote learning setting still requires my teachers to be in the buildings for two days of the week. Some members have also cited the fact that this isn't what they signed up for. So some of them have decided to retire."
Amesbury also saw 16 teachers retire at the end of the last school year and not all of the positions were replaced, according to Yetman.
"These reductions will be on top of just absorbing those retirements," she said. "This will cut even deeper."
She said she and Fulgoni have been working well together to make the new school year as productive for everyone involved as possible.
"Jared has certainly been one of the most empathetic superintendents I have ever worked with and we are strategizing at every juncture," Yetman said.
In an email, Gove said she was able to provide the schools with an additional $134,157 over last year's approved budget number but she understands that 2020 is a tough year for all city departments.
"The School Committee can make recommendations but ultimately, we don’t have the final say," Gove said. "I trust that Superintendent Fulgoni has the best interest of the students in mind as he makes those decisions. I also fully understand why the teachers' union is endorsing the School Committee budget, their job is to fight and advocate for every single teacher. My job is to look at the entire city budget as a whole, and how it impacts our community at large. If I could, I would fund every one of the necessary additions that the principals and teachers sent to the School Committee and that were discussed earlier in the year. Our schools need a lot more investment that I just don’t believe we can do this year while dealing with the extra burden of COVID-19.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
