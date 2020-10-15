AMESBURY — The city’s schools may be reopening their doors, but the classrooms and hallways will look very different than they did last winter.
The schools closed their doors in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will not reopen until students move into a hybrid learning model Monday.
The district’s five school buildings have been prepared for a more antiseptic experience, according to Superintendent Jared Fulgoni.
“It’s going to look more sterile,” Fulgoni said. “You are not going to see the same decorations on the wall or the bean bags and comfy corner reading corners in classrooms. Because all of those things are touch surfaces.”
Classrooms will be much more sparsely furnished.
“It’ll just be the necessities,” he said. “You will have desks, chairs, minimal decoration. But anything that could be a touch surface needs to be disinfected.”
There will be many signs warning students to practice good social distancing by maintaining a 6-foot distance between other people, and wearing face masks and using proper handwashing techniques.
Lunchtime will also be very different than earlier this year, according to Business and Operations Director Joan Liporto.
“The elementary and middle school children will eat in the cafeterias,” Liporto said. “But they will be spaced out 6 feet apart.”
Tables in the Amesbury High School cafeteria have been removed and replaced with desks.
High school Principal Elizabeth McAndrews is going to dismiss most students early, Liporto said. “Then, they can take their lunch or grab and go. If the students have athletics, they can eat in the cafeteria, but socially distanced.”
The district will continue to provide grab-and-go meals for all students who need them.
“As we did last spring, all students will eat for free, according to the state,” Liporto said. “The districts will be reimbursed for that because the federal government has extended that until the end of the year.”
The School Committee approved use of the hybrid mode last week. Nov. 13 marks the committee’s next check-in point.
“At that point, we will check the metrics,” Fulgoni said. “If the metrics are good and they point to it being safe to do so, we will continue to move forward with our reopening. That is when we will have people back full time in school. The other option would be to stay put in the hybrid model or we can always go back to remote. It will all really be driven by the metrics.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
