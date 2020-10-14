AMESBURY — The classrooms have been cleaned and the buses are ready to roll when children return to city schools next week.
School began with remote classes Sept. 15, and the School Committee voted 4-3 on Friday to move to a hybrid learning model beginning Monday when students start returning to classes.
"The plans are all in place and the buildings are ready," Superintendent Jared Fulgoni said. "But people are nervous, just like when we started going remote. This is the unknown. But people were nervous about going remote and once we got into it, they found their rhythms and said, 'OK we can do this.' I think that same type of thing applies to this next phase. I am sure, once we get into it and start doing it, we will figure this out as well."
Classes in second grade through senior year in high school will be split into Cohorts A and B. Students in Cohort A will attend school Mondays and Tuesdays while those in Cohort B will go to class Thursdays and Fridays.
Each cohort will learn remotely on the days students do not go to the school and Wednesdays will be a remote learning day districtwide.
"No one is in school on Wednesdays. That is when we will be doing a deep cleaning of the buildings," Fulgoni said. "We have to have the buildings sanitized in between the cohorts. So, on Monday and Tuesday, you have the same group of kids. Then, we scrub the buildings clean and disinfect them on Wednesday before we have a different group of kids on Thursday and Friday."
Fulgoni said the district is also looking at making the Wednesday remote learning experience more synchronous in the near future.
"We may have the teachers teaching from home remotely, we're not sure yet," he said. "We are working on that now because the parents desire more synchronous learning time."
Prekindergarten, kindergarten and first-grade students will be on a different schedule, with Cohort A going to school Mondays and Tuesdays between 8 and 11:15 a.m. while Cohort B will attend school on Thursdays and Fridays between 12:15 and 3 p.m.
"Only pre-K, kindergartners and the first-graders have that half-day schedule," he said.
All students will be required to wear face masks while in buildings and on school buses.
"There will be 6 feet between all the desks," Fulgoni said. "They will be wearing masks and handwashing. The sanitizer and signage are up. The hallways have the dividing tape down them and the exit doors are marked."
School reopening website: https://schools.amesburyma.gov/domain/2544.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.