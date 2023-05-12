AMESBURY — The Amesbury Public Schools announces the following important information for the incoming Pre-K and Kindergarten classes for the 2023-2024 school year.
For Preschool: Parents of children born between Sept. 2, 2018 and Sept. 1, 2020, should call 978-388-3659 for information and a screening appointment. Pre-K screening dates will be held at Amesbury Elementary School on 20 South Hampton Road in June.
Only Amesbury residents can enroll into the Pre-K program.
For Kindergarten: Parents of children who will turn 5 on or before Sept. 1, 2023, can register for Kindergarten.
Registration packets may be picked up at Amesbury Elementary School on 20 South Hampton Road between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. They can also be found online at www.amesburyma.org under Amesbury Elementary School.
Please return completed registration before June 8.
Parents will be given a screening date and time when the district receives the completed packet (along with the supported materials).
Kindergarten screening dates will be held the final week of school at Amesbury Elementary School on 20 South Hampton Road.
Anyone with questions can call or email the school at: 978-388-3659 or AES-notes@amesburyma.org
