AMESBURY — The school district's five buildings will be closed to students for the rest of the calendar year after the School Committee voted 6-1 on Tuesday night to shift the district into a remote learning model until January.
Students will attend class remotely Thursday and Friday as well as Monday through Wednesday next week before beginning the winter break Dec. 24. In-person hybrid learning is scheduled to begin once again Jan. 4.
High-priority students will, however, attend class in person for the rest of the week. They will begin learning remotely with the rest of the students beginning Monday.
Acting Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews said reduced staffing at Amesbury Middle School prompted her to move that school to a remote learning model Friday.
McAndrews told the School Committee on Tuesday night that staffing still remains a problem districtwide.
"To no one's surprise, the rising (COVID-19) cases in the event of Thanksgiving has had an impact on what is happening in the schools," she said.
McAndrews told the committee that each of the district's five schools has limited coverage for classroom teachers who are out.
"Our (substitute teacher) pool is pretty limited, as one can imagine, at this point in time," she said. "There are very few people who want to come in. So it makes it incredibly challenging to cover classrooms and provide instruction to students in some of those cases."
Although some students and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last three months, the numbers have not been large enough to prompt a school shutdown on their own, according to McAndrews.
"The middle school had a few students who had tested positive recently but there is zero evidence of COVID-19 spreading in the schools," she said. "Zero."
McAndrews reminded the School Committee how passionately she feels about keeping students in school but said staffing concerns are growing too large to keep the doors open at the moment and recommended the district return to a remote learning model until Jan. 4.
Committee members Peter Hoyt, Abigail Jurist Levy, Mel Webster, Maryann Welch, Elaine Bucher and Mayor Kassandra Gove voted to switch to remote learning while Kate Currie voted against the measure.
McAndrews stressed on Wednesday that her recommendation to return to a remote learning model is based on staffing and not an outbreak of COVID-19 in the buildings.
"We have been experiencing staffing challenges as a result of the need for staff members to quarantine because they have been exposed to COVID-19 either in school or outside of school," she said. "It is not because schools are unsafe or that there is evidence of COVID-19 spreading in our buildings."
The district provided three days worth of lunches and breakfasts to students Wednesday and will do so again Monday.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
