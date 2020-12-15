AMESBURY — Amesbury Middle School students will remain at home until next month and elementary and high school students will join them after the School Committee voted 6-1 on Tuesday night to switch to remote learning until Jan. 4.
Reduced staffing at the middle school prompted acting Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews to shift students there back to remote learning on Friday.
McAndrews told the committee on Tuesday night that staffing remains a problem districtwide.
Committee members Peter Hoyt, Abigail Jurist Levy, Mel Webster, Maryann Welch, Elaine Bucher and Mayor Kassandra Gove voted to switch to remote learning while Kate Currie voted against the measure.
High-priority students will, however, attend class in person for the rest of the week. They will begin learning remotely with the rest of the students beginning Monday.
More to come on Newburyportnews.com and in Thursday's print edition of The Daily News.
