AMESBURY — Students will begin returning to their classrooms beginning on Monday, Oct. 19 after the School Committee voted 4-3 Friday afternoon to enter into a hybrid mode.
Mayor Kassandra Gove, Maryann Welch, Elaine Bucher and Abigail Jurist Levy approved the move into hybrid learning while Mel Webster, Kate Currie and Peter Hoyt voted against.
School began with remote classes on Sept. 15 and the School Committee met Monday night to decide if it would move into hybrid mode on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Citing its concerns with the district's technology infrastructure, as well as communication from the administration, the School Committee pushed the return date back until Monday, Oct. 19, pending Friday's approval.
Under the new hybrid model, students will return to in-person learning two days a week, while learning remotely for the remaining three.
Students will be separated into two color-coded cohorts. Cohort A (the red group) will learn in person Mondays and Tuesdays while Cohort B (the white group) will be learning in person Thursdays and Fridays.
At the elementary school level, Cohort A will attend school from 8:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, while Cohort B will attend school from 12:15 p.m. to 3 p.m, Thursdays and Fridays.
Fifth graders in Cohort A will return to the middle school on Monday, Oct. 19 and Tuesday, Oct. 20, while Cohort B will begin school on Thursday, Oct. 21 and return again that Friday, Oct. 22.
Middle school sixth through eighth graders will return to school on Monday, Oct. 26., with Cohort A in all grades reporting Mondays and Tuesdays and Cohort B coming to school Thursdays and Fridays.
"We didn't really have an opportunity with the pandemic to give the fifth graders a proper introduction to middle school," middle school Principal Brian Gill said.
Similar to the middle school, high school freshman will begin on Monday, Oct. 19 with Cohort A arriving in person while Cohort B freshmen will come into school on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Students and Cohort A for all high school grades will return on Thursday, Oct. 22 and Cohort B will return on Friday, Oct. 23
All high school students should arrive at school by 7:30 a.m. regardless of the mode of transportation.
The Amesbury Innovation High School will follow a similar schedule to the high school's.
Wednesdays will be a remote, asynchronous day for all schools each week, which proved to be the biggest concern for many School Committee members Friday. But the district will be working out the details of adding synchronous learning to the Wednesday schedule next week.
District technology also remains a challenge, with a number of teachers’ desktops only recently being upgraded to Windows 10.
"You can’t even get a cell signal at the Cashman" Elementary School, Superintendent Jared Fulgoni said.
Some families will also be given the option to learn remotely for the remainder of the school year but the district may have to bring on new teachers if their numbers increase over time.
The district is expected to release more information to parents on Tuesday.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
