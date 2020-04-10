AMESBURY — Public school students and teachers will take a break from remote learning next week while a graduation ceremony for high school seniors remains in doubt.
School Superintendent Jared Fulgoni and Cindy Yetman, president of Local 1033 of the American Federation of Teachers, joined Mayor Kassandra Gove on Wednesday afternoon for an update on the city’s schools on Facebook Live.
Amesbury Public Schools will take its prescheduled April vacation next week, even though students have not been in class since mid-March, according to Fulgoni.
“People just need to put it aside,” Fulgoni said. “They need to turn their screens off and stop looking at email, stop teachers having to figure out lesson plans, parents having to figure out how to do the new Common Core math and just give everyone a break from this. Because I really I think that this has become such a stressful time.”
The city’s teachers are working hard to adjust to teaching their students remotely and advancing their curriculum, Yetman said.
“My union members have never worked harder in their lives,” she said.
No one at the public schools has been laid off and everyone is still being paid, according to Fulgoni.
“I don’t want the public or anyone thinking that our employees are just sitting at home saying, ‘Wow, what a great two months vacation I’m getting,’” Fulgoni said. “The van drivers are still helping out by making deliveries to families who need food and are delivering Chromebooks to students and are out there passing out lunches.
“Our lunch ladies are still working and making lunches,” he added. “Our custodians are disinfecting the buildings and the Chromebooks. Our technology department is working on the Chromebooks, the teachers certainly are working and our paraprofessionals. Everyone is really still working.”
Yetman added that many of her teachers are volunteering at The Pettengill House and Our Neighbors’ Table.
“No one is taking a vacation right now,” Yetman said. “Everybody is working. My technicians are working on the grounds, outside of the school buildings and they are doing some maintenance work inside, painting some rooms, painting some ceilings and hallways. Everybody is working and everybody is getting paid, regardless of if they receive a salary or an hourly wage.”
Fulgoni said Commissioner of Education Jeffrey Riley has filed a waiver to forgo Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System testing this year.
“What does that mean for graduations in the future? That I’m not entirely sure,” Fulgoni said. “I don’t think the state quite has that figured out.”
Fulgoni also said a graduation ceremony for the Amesbury High School Class of 2020 still remains in doubt.
“In terms of graduation, if the regulations change and we do find a way to have large gatherings, that might mean June, it might mean July,” Fulgoni said. “We had talked about the possibility of having some sort of ceremonial moments around Thanksgiving. It’s not optimal, but it might just be the best that we can do to have some sort of formal sendoff.”
Schools are still scheduled to reopen May 4, according to Fulgoni. Yetman said her teachers will continue to do their jobs whether schools are in session May 4 or not.
“I’m sure if we need to extend this past May 4, we will do what we have to do,” Yetman said. “(We will) get together and partner and find what works for Amesbury itself. It’s going to be a steep learning curve for some of my members in terms of remote learning but, at a certain point, they are going to feel like they have mastered that as well.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.