AMESBURY — Student athletics will be soaring high when the Amesbury school system’s new logo and mascot are revealed at the start of next week, officially kicking off the Redhawks era.
They will officially be unveiled at the scheduled School Committee meeting on June 5.
In November, the School Committee voted unanimously to replace the over 75-year-old Amesbury Indians as the high school’s mascot. A committee was then formed to make a recommendation on the next mascot.
The Mascot Review Committee was made up of Principal Danielle Ricci, Assistant Principal Alina Lingley, staff members, students and their parents, community members and a School Committee liaison.
After a long process which involved the entire community, the committee recommended the Redhawks to School Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews. McAndrews then presented that recommendation at the School Committee’s Nov. 21 meeting. It was voted on at the Dec. 5 meeting, where it was unanimously accepted.
Overall, the concept of the new logo and mascot went over well with the community, with dissent coming mostly from occasional social media comments.
Athletic Director Glen Gearin spoke about what the new mascot represents.
“The red hawk symbolizes strength, courage, and excellence, qualities that we strive to instill in our students and staff,” Gearin said.
McAndrews shared her excitement at being able to unveil the new mascot and logo on Monday.
“I think it’s going to be a unifier for our school system and hopefully for the community as well,” McAndrews said.
Amesbury High School Principal Danielle Ricci shared her appreciation for all those who participated in the process.
“We are excited to launch our new logo, which will continue to honor our history while embracing the future. We are grateful for the participation and support of our town and our school community in this process, and we look forward to seeing our Redhawks soar to new heights,” Ricci said.
McAndrews echoed Ricci’s sentiment and noted how impressed she was with how the community responded to the challenge of finding a new identifier.
“There were certainly ups and downs during this process, but once the ultimate decision was made to change the identifier, I have been hugely impressed with the generosity of time from many, many people,” McAndrews said.
Five high school students participated in the logo design process along with a marketing agency, Carbon, who has ties to the local community.
Carbon co-founder Nikki Raffenetti, an Amesbury resident, volunteered the agency’s services to give back to the community.
“We often work with national or global brands, so it’s nice to be able to use our team’s experience and give back to our schools and the local community. We are very excited to see it come to life at our schools and around town,” Raffenetti said.
McAndrews had high praise for the work of Carbon.
“They have been fabulous and I’m so appreciative of the teamwork that went into this,” McAndrews said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.