AMESBURY — With the start of school only weeks away, the Amesbury School District is busy this week making sure its newest faculty members are ready to hit the ground running.
The district has brought on 25 new teachers and counting, with those who have been screened by School Supt. Elizabeth McAdams currently in the midst of their second day of orientation.
“Today is part of teacher orientation, and right now the new faculty are filling out paperwork, and other requirements,” Teaching, Learning and Equity Director Lyn Jacques said. “Today we have 25 people, but yesterday we had 50 because the mentors were here.”
The 25 new faculty members will be teaching throughout Amesbury schools, but before they can begin, they themselves have each been assigned a mentor from the existing faculty.
“A part of the new faculty acquiring their professional license is to complete a mentorship program like this,” Jacques said.
“Yesterday, one of the mentors made breakfast for everyone, then all the new teachers were able to go on a bus tour of Amesbury with their mentors and one of our recently retired faculty members, Paul Jancrew, who is really like a town historian,” she added. “They ended it by going to Hodgie’s to get some ice cream.”
According to officials, Teacher Induction Coordinator Amy Mitchell was crucial in organizing the orientation events, which are designed to help quickly integrate new teachers into the community.
McAdams, who has been a part of the district for 18 years, knows how much work teachers put into getting ready for the new school year, and had a message for those chosen as mentors.
“I couldn’t be more appreciative of the time and dedication shown by the mentors this week,” she said. “It’s been invaluable.”
This year will be a far cry from the last two, as the world continues to move towards normalcy.
“It’s been a much more normal summer, in terms of getting ready for school, compared to the last couple years,” Jacques said. “Last year, even though we ordered them early, we were missing a lot of beginning of the year curriculum supplies.”
For McAdams, the stress of supplies has only been replaced with the stress of hiring. McAdams has sat down personally with every candidate, including two who cleared the process today and will be bringing the new faculty total up to 27. Despite the stress, McAdams is more excited at the prospect of being able to build a community centered on helping every child in their care find success.
“I was talking at to the new faculty and mentors yesterday at lunch, and I was so excited and wanted to make sure they all felt welcome,” McAdams said. “That way, we can build the best community, and they will be in the best position to help kids, and that’s our goal.”
Next week, all teachers will be back in the building for three days of professional development in preparation for the first day of school on Sept. 6.
