AMESBURY — The city is on the hunt for a new harbormaster as the man who has filled the position for the last five decades looks to retire.
Jack Bailey, 78, is the latest member of his family to hold the position, with his father serving before him and his grandfather serving as the city’s first harbormaster. Jack Bailey’s son, Amesbury police Chief Craig Bailey, has been the city’s assistant harbormaster since 1994.
“My dad, he’s getting to that age where he wants to enjoy some boating as opposed to enforcing boating laws,” Craig Bailey said.
He added that a lot of people do not understand how involved the job can be.
“Between dock permits and other permits, property disputes on where people can put docks, where they can’t put docks. The paperwork side of the harbormaster is one that often goes unrecognized because you typically see the harbormaster out on the water, out on the boat, and telling people to slow down and helping with obstructions out of the water,” Craig Bailey said.
He explained why he is listed as the official harbormaster on the city’s website.
“Jack being 78 years old doesn’t have a great email address, isn’t immediately accessible as people like him to be these days. So when we do have property disputes or issues that come up on the water, they’ll typically come through me first and I get them to Jack and let him figure out what he’s going to do with them,” Craig Bailey said.
He said his dad handles 90% of all complaints.
Mayor Kassandra Gove said she has worked with Craig Bailey to review the seasonal, part-time position.
“Boat launch fees, capital investment in equipment, and harbormaster responsibilities have all been part of our planning process as we’ve seen increased usage on the river. We started by purchasing the harbormaster boat last year,” Gove said. “Now, we are actively looking to fill the position and encourage anyone interested that has operational harbormaster experience to apply on our city website.”
Craig Bailey noted that until a few years ago, the position had been on a volunteer basis. He explained how converting it to a paid part-time position has made the search for a new one challenging.
“If we were to pull in a part-time harbormaster, which we were ultimately looking for, we’d be looking to pay anywhere from $35,000 to $40,000 a year for a part-time position,” he said.
Craig Bailey said another issue they have had is the amount of training it takes to become a harbormaster.
“I want to say it’s upward of 350 hours of training. As we started posting for that harbormaster position, we realized a lot of these people don’t have that training,” Craig Bailey said.
He said most who have gone through that training are already harbormasters in other communities.
“There are quite a few reasons as to why we haven’t got too many applicants,” Craig Bailey said.
Gove commended Jack Bailey for his commitment to the city.
“I thank Jack for his many years of service and continued dedication to keeping our waterways safe as we hire for his replacement,” Gove said.
City Council President Nick Wheeler echoed her sentiment.
“Jack has been a huge resource for the city. It is unfortunate that we have to find a new harbormaster, but he’s been great and I wish him well when he retires,” Wheeler said.
The Daily News attempted to contact Jack Bailey but did not hear back in time for this report.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
