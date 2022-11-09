AMESBURY — The city recently secured $200,000 to fund various projects through an economic development bill recently passed by the state Legislature, according to City Hall officials.
The bill, spearheaded by state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, included several amendments to fund projects across the Merrimack Valley. They include projects in downtown Amesbury.
“Our cities and towns need every possible resource as they embark on greatly needed projects,” DiZoglio said in a press release. “That is why I am so grateful we were able to secure these funds, with unanimous support, toward important projects in our communities that are designed to bolster the local economy and overall quality of living.”
In an email response to The Daily News, Mayor Kassandra Gove’s office explained that $50,000 was used to hire a consultant, VHB, to provide recommendations to improve Heritage Park as well as six urban pedestrian spaces and parks. The survey and recommendations are due to be completed by Dec. 31.
The additional $150,000 will be used to prioritize construction and any additional design work. The city’s response also elaborated on what other areas will be addressed and what improvements may be made.
Heritage Park, which is located within the floodplain and has invasive plant species, has not been targeted for any specific improvements, according to the email.
The city expects to remove four parking spaces to the east of the Morning Buzz Cafe off Friend Street and converting them into a dining/seating area, integrating the space with the surrounding features while preserving trees.
The Barking Dog Bar & Grill, also off Friend Street, was marked for potential improvement by removing the travel lane to the parking lot and converting it into a seating/dining terrace. VHB will evaluate Americans With Disabilities Act accessibility and the condition of trees to make recommendations for preservation or removal.
The city said it would like to better define the space for the Al Capp Amphitheater, located among many businesses and adjacent to the Powow River, and a seating/dining area while effectively accommodating the pedestrian traffic.
VHB will consider providing seating nooks along its edges and paving to define various spaces. Enhancements to this space also include recommendations for site furnishings, lighting, tree preservation/removal and the potential for a fire pit.
Market Square is located at one of the city’s main rotaries at the intersection of Main, High and Elm streets. The space is used for many purposes, including dining, seating, holiday gatherings and pedestrians.
The city would like to create more dining seating for the Bakehouse and improve circulation while creating a safe space for all pedestrians. The improvements would include a creative arrangement of decorative bollards, fencing, lighting, site furniture and paving. VHB will assess the drainage and provide general recommendations.
The scope of improvements on Water Street includes a curb extension between the entrance to 7 and 21 Water St., replacing approximately 11 to 12 parking spaces with sidewalks and seating. Silvaticus Brewery occupies approximately five parallel parking spaces for outdoor dining.
The new schematic design would look at enhancing this use while expanding seating and including enhanced streetscape elements, such as decorative curbside barriers, paving, site furniture and/or ornamental bollards and lighting.
Due to the roadway slope, options for improving accessibility and integrating crosswalks would be considered. VHB will utilize city data to review grading or record approximate elevations, according to the city.
The Friend Street pocket park is between 18 Friend St. and CommSat, facing Friend Street to the north and a parking lot to the south. The schematic design for this pocket park will look at improving circulation through the park space while possibly creating opportunities for seating, plantings or planters, bollards and lighting
VHB will also look at the potential for creating another pedestrian crossing at Friend Street to the Barking Dog Bar & Grill pocket park and pedestrian path, the city’s statement reads.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.