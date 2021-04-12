AMESBURY — Residents looking for a building permit will need to wait at least a few weeks after the city's only home inspector was let go Thursday.
Mayor Kassandra Gove appointed Ernest Cartier-Creveling as the city's director of inspectional services — a position that oversees building, plumbing, gas and electrical inspections — on April 5.
Rick Foye, who was building inspector and then acting building commissioner for the past six months, said he was terminated last week.
Cartier-Creveling, who is being paid $80,000 per year, cannot perform home inspections or serve as a building commissioner.
The Building Official Certification Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to deny Cartier-Creveling's request to take the exam to become a local building inspector "because they did not feel that he had the required experience to become a local inspector/inspector of buildings," according to a spokesperson for the state Office of Public Safety and Inspection.
Amesbury Communications Director Caitlin Thayer said in an email that Cartier-Creveling is expected to appeal the state's decision and the administration is confident he will be licensed.
Thayer said Gove will name an acting building commissioner in a matter of weeks.
"In the last year, Mayor Gove has taken a close look at city departments and has reorganized a few to better serve the community," Thayer said. "Previously, the inspections director was heavily focused on just inspections. Moving forward, the inspectional services director will be better integrated with city departments and boards like Public Works, the Zoning Board of Appeals and others, to ensure continuity between departments and services. The director will also be taking a more holistic approach to zoning and inspectional approvals, which is needed as we plan for our future as a community."
Foye said he returned to Massachusetts from Florida to take the position in Amesbury with the hope of succeeding longtime Building Commissioner Dennis Nadeau, who retired in February. He was hired at $64,900 per year as a local inspector, then bumped up to $71,200 when he was named acting building commissioner.
"It was mentioned to me by a few people when I first started that this is usually how things work out," Foye said. "I was qualified and I proved myself ever since Dennis left because I have been doing everything."
Foye said he found out earlier last week that Cartier-Creveling was appointed building commissioner and knew there would be a change.
Foye said he had just emailed a letter of resignation to Gove and was loading all of his equipment into his car when Chief of Staff Paul Fahey and Cartier-Creveling appeared at his office door Thursday morning.
"Paul Fahey showed up, he walked in and said, 'You're terminated, we just found out you were fired from another position,'" Foye said.
Foye said the position was as a part-time building inspector in Raymond, New Hampshire, that he resigned from in 2015.
"I had to report to Cartier-Creveling there and he basically undermined everything that I did," Foye said. "I resigned from that job. Now, he is telling them that I was terminated. They're just not giving up the ship for this guy. I don't understand why because he is not qualified to put in a light socket."
Foye was still working within a probationary period when he and the city mutually agreed to part ways Thursday, Thayer said.
Cartier-Creveling's LinkedIn page does not reflect his appointment in Amesbury and lists him as town administrator in Milton, New Hampshire, since 2019.
Before that, he had been director of community economic development/IT coordinator in Raymond since 2006. Cartier-Creveling does not list last dates of employment for either position on LinkedIn.
