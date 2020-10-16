AMESBURY — The city is looking for a new chief assessor after Jason DiScipio recently announced his resignation.
DiScipio left to become the principal assessor for Newbury, according to city Communications Director Caitlin Thayer. He agreed to remain with the city on a temporary basis, working on Fridays until his replacement is found.
"As his new job is Monday-Thursday, he continues to help us on Fridays until we find a replacement," Thayer said in an email.
Thayer said DiScipio started with the city as a data collector 10 years ago. He moved up to chief assessor when Mary Marino retired in 2013.
The position has been listed on the city's website at www.amesburyma.gov/sites/g/files/vyhlif2731/f/pages/chief_assessor.pdf.
The listing says the annual salary would be up to $92,000 based on ability and experience.
"We’ve received some great applications and will be starting the first round of interviews very soon," Thayer said.
Chief Financial Officer Angel Wills informed other city department heads about DiScipio leaving for a new job in an email in which she also wished him well in his new role.
"Jason has been a tremendous asset to the city and will be very sorely missed," Wills wrote.
DiScipio's resignation is the latest in a number of departures of department heads since summer.
City Clerk Christine Dixon accepted a job as the assistant city clerk in her hometown of Beverly in August; Health Director Jack Morris and Deputy Health Director Rich Berube resigned in early September but continue to fill the same roles in Salisbury; and Director of Energy and Environmental Affairs Thomas Barrasso found his job was cut from the fiscal 2021 budget in mid September.
Mayor Kassandra Gove said in an email that turnover is not unusual in leadership, particularly in the midst of a global pandemic, and that career decisions "are very personal and have an impact on income, family, and lifestyle.
"I respect the choices made by those who have left employment with Amesbury this year. Many of those individuals remain good friends and great resources to the community.
"I believe we have made outstanding hires since I took office and will continue to find the best candidates to fill vacancies as they arise," she wrote.
