AMESBURY — Social distancing has gotten many people down but the city’s Youth Recreation Department is giving residents a chance to show everyone what they can do with a Facebook Live talent show, “Amesbury’s Got Talent,” next week.
Youth Recreation and Amesbury Community Television will present the variety show, which will be aired live April 24 at 6 p.m. on the cable access television channel and Youth Recreation’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/amesburyrecreation.
Youth Recreation Assistant Director Jimmy Olsen is producing the project and said the talent show is open to anyone.
“Anyone in Amesbury can send in a video,” Olsen said. “You can sing, you can dance. I think we have a Hula-Hoop girl. We have a lot of different things coming in.”
The talent competition will be divided into age groups — elementary school, middle school, high school and adults.
“We are going to have a gift card from the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce for each group,” Olsen said. “I will go through them and make sure they are family friendly, then I’m going to send them to ACTV, which will put it all together.”
Video submissions can be sent directly to Olsen at amesburysgottalent@gmail.com.
“We are asking that the videos be two minutes or less,” Olsen said.
Olsen said the online talent show is a way to connect while everyone is stuck at home.
“Everyone is kind of losing their mind in the house right now,” Olsen said. “Everyone in the community has a talent and this is a way to connect while being stuck in the house. Even if you don’t have a talent, you’re going to watch this because you’re going to know someone who is on this. Kids will know their friends from school, it could be someone who works in a restaurant. Someone you know in the community is going to be on this.”
An online viewing party will be hosted on the Youth Recreation Facebook page while the talent show is being aired April 24. People can then vote on their favorite acts.
“This is just a good way to build up community while you are stuck in the house,” Olsen said. “And if we have a ton of entries, we have already talked about doing a second night.”
Olsen started receiving videos April 10 and is welcoming submissions until Friday at midnight.
“I want everyone to participate,” Olsen said. “But if you are uncomfortable being on camera and you just want to watch and forget what is going on in the world for that hour, come have a good time and see your neighbors and what they can do.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
