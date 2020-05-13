Amesbury senior debuts '2020: The Class in Quarantine'

NEWBURYPORT — For high school seniors, being quarantined due to COVID-19 has not only affected their daily lives and ability to check off certain rites of passage, but also how they make decisions about college, careers and their future.
Amesbury High School senior and Greater Newburyport Community Media Hub intern Ashleigh Lawless explores these topics in her new limited series via Zoom, "2020: The Class in Quarantine," debuting Thursday at 1 p.m. on Channel 9.
"I just wanted to share the stories of seniors around this county, to give them an outlet and to kind of share what they are going through," she said, adding that many of the things students have been looking forward to their entire school careers have been taken away.
Viewers can also watch the series on Friday at 7 p.m. through Amesbury Community Television, Channel 18, or via the livestream at amesburyctv.org. New episodes will air on both platforms at the same time each week.
The interviews will focus on area high school seniors as they complete their last few weeks of school remotely, Lawless said.
Kicking it off with the first episode, “Family Matters,” Lawless will talk with fellow Amesbury senior Emily Ackroyd about what it's like living with a large family, especially during quarantine.
In subsequent episodes, she will share the perspectives of students who work at local supermarkets and the precautions they must take to prevent the spread of COVID-19; how students are making their final college decisions, especially when personal campus tours are not possible; what efforts students are making to stay in contact with one another; and at least one person's use of hobby exploration to solidify their career choice.
Lawless, who has been working full time with Greater Newburyport Community Media Hub since January as part of Amesbury High School's pass program, is moving to California in August to study at The Los Angeles Film School.
Speaking about the importance of this series for students, she said, "It's a little bit of an outlet that they can use to express their feelings, and so the community can kind of know where everybody is at and help them through this time."
Essex County area high school seniors interested in appearing on the show may contact Lawless at ashleighlawless2002@gmail.com, or through various social media platforms, including Instagram, at @ashleigh.lawless.
